Twitter finds new reason to mock Matt Nagy

McDonald’s featured the Bears coach in an ad to recruit new workers.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Mark Tenally/AP

To say that Matt Nagy has worn out his welcome in Chicago would be an understatement. Back-to-back 8-8 seasons, poor offensive play and keeping rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the bench has a way of alienating a fanbase.

So there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for McDonald’s to release an ad featuring Nagy recruiting new employees to the fast food chain just hours after the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“I was hired to help you make this great team even better … If they put in the work, they can make manager on this team.” Nagy says in the video designed to attract new workers to the fast-food giant.

As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day (no pun intended) with this. The jokes really write themselves.

