Twitter finds new reason to mock Matt Nagy

To say that Matt Nagy has worn out his welcome in Chicago would be an understatement. Back-to-back 8-8 seasons, poor offensive play and keeping rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the bench has a way of alienating a fanbase.
So there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for McDonald’s to release an ad featuring Nagy recruiting new employees to the fast food chain just hours after the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football.
“I was hired to help you make this great team even better … If they put in the work, they can make manager on this team.” Nagy says in the video designed to attract new workers to the fast-food giant.
Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy is in a McDonald's ad.— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 13, 2021
(Video via @McDonalds) pic.twitter.com/53fHYdZkyf
As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day (no pun intended) with this. The jokes really write themselves.
There’s too many jokes idk where to even start— Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) September 13, 2021
At the rate he’s goin he will be working there— Sam (@Sam__219) September 13, 2021
dang. play calling Mc D's. no wonder my order is never quite right.— Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) September 13, 2021
Nagy will probably be managing a McDonald's after he gets fired this season. Play Fields, and @McDonalds try paying more than starvation wages if you need employees so badly.— Jake (@jjalleruzzo) September 13, 2021
Training for his next job I see— Official Fan Account of Artūras Karnišovas FanClub (@Jeffo3545) September 13, 2021
If he keeps up the hard work maybe he can become a McDonald's manager too!— Hmmm (@BearsFa48541406) September 13, 2021
Nagy would have them serving BK menu items— SmokinTreesDrainin3s (@SmokinTreesDra1) September 13, 2021
