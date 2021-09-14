Twitter finds new reason to mock Matt Nagy

To say that Matt Nagy has worn out his welcome in Chicago would be an understatement. Back-to-back 8-8 seasons, poor offensive play and keeping rookie quarterback Justin Fields on the bench has a way of alienating a fanbase.

So there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for McDonald’s to release an ad featuring Nagy recruiting new employees to the fast food chain just hours after the Bears’ 34-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday Night Football.

“I was hired to help you make this great team even better … If they put in the work, they can make manager on this team.” Nagy says in the video designed to attract new workers to the fast-food giant.

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy is in a McDonald's ad.



(Video via @McDonalds) pic.twitter.com/53fHYdZkyf — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 13, 2021

As you can imagine, Twitter had a field day (no pun intended) with this. The jokes really write themselves.

There’s too many jokes idk where to even start — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) September 13, 2021

At the rate he’s goin he will be working there — Sam (@Sam__219) September 13, 2021

dang. play calling Mc D's. no wonder my order is never quite right. — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) September 13, 2021

Nagy will probably be managing a McDonald's after he gets fired this season. Play Fields, and @McDonalds try paying more than starvation wages if you need employees so badly. — Jake (@jjalleruzzo) September 13, 2021

Training for his next job I see — Official Fan Account of Artūras Karnišovas FanClub (@Jeffo3545) September 13, 2021

If he keeps up the hard work maybe he can become a McDonald's manager too! — Hmmm (@BearsFa48541406) September 13, 2021

Nagy would have them serving BK menu items — SmokinTreesDrainin3s (@SmokinTreesDra1) September 13, 2021

