 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears LB Alec Ogletree regrets taunting penalty, accepts Eddie Jackson’s rebuke

Jackson got in Ogletree’s face after the flag, but Ogletree said he was right to confront him over a “stupid” decision.

By Jason Lieser
Ogletree’s penalty set the Rams up at the Bears’ 33-yard line as they went in for their final touchdown.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

It was far from the biggest mistake of the night, but inside linebacker Alec Ogletree’s taunting penalty in the fourth quarter helped the Rams bury the Bears.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson picked up nine yards on a run with his team up 27-14 and 8:37 remaining, and Ogletree tangled with right guard Austin Corbett at the end of the play. While Corbett was on his back, Ogletree stood over him and kept talking, which earned him the flag.

“That was stupid of me,” he said. “I let my emotions get the best of me in that situation.”

The penalty gave the Rams a first down at the Bears’ 33-yard line, and they ran another five minutes off the clock before scoring their final touchdown.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson both tried to prevent him from continuing on with Corbett, and Jackson got in Ogletree’s face after the penalty.

“I was wrong, so I don’t have a problem with that,” Ogletree said. “We all have to hold each other accountable, and you appreciate that.

“We don’t need to do that. That’s not who we are, that’s not who we’re about and all that stuff. So like I said, I was wrong in that situation and we just moved on.”

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Bears’ left tackle trouble continues with Larry Borom out, Jason Peters limited

The Bears might have to start backup right tackle Elijah Wilkinson at left tackle. He would’ve been their fourth choice behind Teven Jenkins, Peters and Borom.

By Jason Lieser

Dennis Hastert settles with accuser in lawsuit over hush-money payments

Hastert’s accuser sued him in 2016, just before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin handed Hastert a 15-month prison sentence for a financial crime revolving around the sexual abuse of the man known publicly only as Individual A.

By Jon Seidel

‘There is no time to lose,’ Pritzker says as he signs energy legislation lawmakers say ‘gives our state a very clear future’

After months of negotiations on the bill, the Illinois Senate on Monday sent the legislation to Pritzker’s desk on a 37-17 vote — with three senators voting present — after the Illinois House voted last week to pass the measure.

By Rachel Hinton

New equity fund for South, West side business owners meant to build wealth for communities

PNC Foundation announced their commitment of $1.5 million to kickstart the Community Micro Equity Fund, which will be providing funding for business owners who haven’t been able to access traditional capital.

By Elvia Malagón

New Southwest Side aviation maintenance training facility ready for take off in less than two weeks

The 137-000-square-foot Aviation Institute of Maintenance facility will offer Federal Aviation Association certified maintenance training with classes for 40 students set to begin Sept. 27.

By Rachel Hinton

Student in custody after social media threat initiated lockdown at Lake Zurich High School

The lockdown was lifted by 3 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

By Sun-Times Wire