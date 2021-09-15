Bears LB Alec Ogletree regrets taunting penalty, accepts Eddie Jackson’s rebuke

It was far from the biggest mistake of the night, but inside linebacker Alec Ogletree’s taunting penalty in the fourth quarter helped the Rams bury the Bears.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson picked up nine yards on a run with his team up 27-14 and 8:37 remaining, and Ogletree tangled with right guard Austin Corbett at the end of the play. While Corbett was on his back, Ogletree stood over him and kept talking, which earned him the flag.

“That was stupid of me,” he said. “I let my emotions get the best of me in that situation.”

The penalty gave the Rams a first down at the Bears’ 33-yard line, and they ran another five minutes off the clock before scoring their final touchdown.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson both tried to prevent him from continuing on with Corbett, and Jackson got in Ogletree’s face after the penalty.

“I was wrong, so I don’t have a problem with that,” Ogletree said. “We all have to hold each other accountable, and you appreciate that.

“We don’t need to do that. That’s not who we are, that’s not who we’re about and all that stuff. So like I said, I was wrong in that situation and we just moved on.”