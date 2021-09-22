 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears notes: Eddie Goldman returns to practice

The Bears have been here before. Goldman practiced on Wednesday of Week 2, and the next day head coach Matt Nagy said his injury was “arrow up.” Goldman, though, never practiced Thursday or Friday.

By Patrick Finley
Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman sat out last season with coronavirus concerns.
Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman sat out last season with coronavirus concerns.
Paul Sancya, AP Photos

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who has yet to play in a game this season, practiced for the first time in a week Wednesday. He was limited with a knee injury he suffered six days before the Bears’ season opener.

The Bears have been here before. Goldman practiced on Wednesday of Week 2, and the next day head coach Matt Nagy said his injury was “arrow up.” Goldman, though, never practiced Thursday or Friday. Goldman hasn’t played a regular season game since Dec. 22, 2019. He sat out last season with coronavirus concerns.

The Bears practiced without four veterans: quarterback Andy Dalton, who has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss Sunday’s game; defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who has an illness; outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who has an injured hamstring; and tight end Jimmy Graham, who got his regular veteran’s day off.

Two other Bears were limited as the Bears began preparing for the Browns: safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) and receiver Darnell Mooney (groin).

Receiver Odell Beckham, who is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered last October, was a full participant. So was Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who hurt his left shoulder Sunday.

“He’a an athlete, man,” defensive lineman Mario Edwards said of Mayfield. “That’s what makes him so good, being able to extend the plays and throw the ball. We just have to stop that run game as well.”

Edwards back

Edwards couldn’t decide what was more frustrating: watching the Bears defense when it played poorly in Week 1 or when it dominated Sunday.

“The first game, I wanted to be out there and help and try to contribute the best way I can,” the defensive lineman said. “Then they were having a party out there the next week, so I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get out there and get me some.”

Edwards was put on the active roster Wednesday after missing the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy last year. Edwards declined to say what triggered the positive test. It was an inauspicious beginning to the three-year, $11.5 million deal he signed to remain with the Bears this offseason.

Edwards is expected to be part of the Bears’ defensive line rotation Sunday, with or without Goldman.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Lately, this White Sox joy ride is all wet

With only 11 games to go before the start of the playoffs, it’s hard to find much inspiration in the way the Sox have been playing.

By Steve Greenberg

Matt Nagy again talks himself into a knot when it comes to Bears rookie Justin Fields

Nagy insisted he would return to Andy Dalton when he returns from a knee injury. That better be a bluff.

By Jason Lieser

Things to do in Chicago for theater and dance fans

Chicagoans can find a range of plays, musicals and dance shows at local theaters large and small. Our guide has the latest on what’s on stage in the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

With half of kids quarantined at W. Side school, union pushes for more safety measures, district official backs vaccine mandate

Some 173 students at Jensen Elementary are in quarantine.

By Mitch Dudek, Fran Spielman, and 1 more

Things to do in Chicago for music fans

For fans of any genre, live music isn’t hard to come by in Chicago. Check out our highlights for concerts, festivals and live performances in and around the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Chicago City Council on the clock to pass new ward map by Dec. 1

Mike Kasper for decades was the election law expert for deposed Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Now he’s guiding aldermen through the politically excruciating process of dividing the city’s 2.7 million residents into 50 wards, each with a target population of 54,923.

By Fran Spielman