Bears notes: Eddie Goldman returns to practice

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who has yet to play in a game this season, practiced for the first time in a week Wednesday. He was limited with a knee injury he suffered six days before the Bears’ season opener.

The Bears have been here before. Goldman practiced on Wednesday of Week 2, and the next day head coach Matt Nagy said his injury was “arrow up.” Goldman, though, never practiced Thursday or Friday. Goldman hasn’t played a regular season game since Dec. 22, 2019. He sat out last season with coronavirus concerns.

The Bears practiced without four veterans: quarterback Andy Dalton, who has a bone bruise on his left knee and will miss Sunday’s game; defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who has an illness; outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who has an injured hamstring; and tight end Jimmy Graham, who got his regular veteran’s day off.

Two other Bears were limited as the Bears began preparing for the Browns: safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) and receiver Darnell Mooney (groin).

Receiver Odell Beckham, who is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered last October, was a full participant. So was Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who hurt his left shoulder Sunday.

“He’a an athlete, man,” defensive lineman Mario Edwards said of Mayfield. “That’s what makes him so good, being able to extend the plays and throw the ball. We just have to stop that run game as well.”

Edwards back

Edwards couldn’t decide what was more frustrating: watching the Bears defense when it played poorly in Week 1 or when it dominated Sunday.

“The first game, I wanted to be out there and help and try to contribute the best way I can,” the defensive lineman said. “Then they were having a party out there the next week, so I was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get out there and get me some.”

Edwards was put on the active roster Wednesday after missing the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy last year. Edwards declined to say what triggered the positive test. It was an inauspicious beginning to the three-year, $11.5 million deal he signed to remain with the Bears this offseason.

Edwards is expected to be part of the Bears’ defensive line rotation Sunday, with or without Goldman.