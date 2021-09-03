 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A truthful Ryan Pace press conference — no, really! Read all about it here!

We say what the Bears general manager would say if he were, you know, forthcoming.

By Rick Morrissey
If Bears GM Ryan Pace elects to make a move, it would likely be to shore up a shaky offensive line.&nbsp;
Bears general manager Ryan Pace has had few press conferences in his six years with the team.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s no secret that you get as much information out of a Ryan Pace press conference as you would a Q&A with a traffic cone or a meet and greet with a bag of beets. The Bears general manager rarely speaks with Chicago reporters en masse and on the record, says little of value when he does, and leaves everybody involved thinking that staring at a ceiling would have been a better use of their time.

Media members know this, yet we keep coming back to question the GM. It’s what we’re trained for, it’s what we’re paid to do and it’s apparently the belief of some of us that pigs indeed will fly one day.

Pace had a press conference Wednesday. It went predictably, which is to say it went to its usual terminus, nowhere. Everything was “exciting’’ in his world. Everybody was great. And the Bears were on their way to a wonderful season.

What most of us really want out of these sessions is the truth or, short of that, something that won’t insult our intelligence. Because Pace seems incapable of being honest in front of reporters, I thought I’d be honest for him. Here’s a fictional press conference with gobs more truth than a real one:

Reporter: Ryan, why isn’t Justin Fields your starting quarterback for the opener against the Rams?

Pace: You’ve seen our offensive line, right? Then you know these guys couldn’t stop a well-coached group of teacup poodles from getting to the QB. I’m not subjecting the kid who is going to save my job to that!

Reporter: How in the name of all that is good in the world can you show up for another season without a capable offensive line? And don’t tell me that offensive linemen are hard to find. Other teams have been finding them while you’ve been working on your bench press.

Pace: I know, right?

Reporter: That’s your answer?

Pace: Look, it’s not my fault Teven Jenkins needed back surgery. The rookie was going to be our starting left tackle. And, yes, I’m completely freaked out that a 23-year-old offensive lineman needed back surgery. I’ve brought in veteran Jason Peters to take Jenkins’ place. I’m hoping fans will dwell on his nine Pro Bowls, not on the fact that he was around when the NFL started in 1920.

Reporter: What else went into the decision to go with Andy Dalton at quarterback? Everyone in the world believes that Fields is better.

Pace: Thanks for mentioning Fields again. I was the one who traded up to take him in the first round. Me. Ryan Pace.

Reporter: You, Ryan Pace, also traded up to take Mitch Trubisky.

Pace: The Trubisky pick was a collaboration inside Halas Hall. There’s no “I’’ in “team.’’

Reporter: There’s also no “I’’ in “awful.’’

Pace: You never played sports, did you, you pear-shaped twerp?

Reporter: The decision to start Dalton?

Pace: I wish fans would get their heads out of their patoots and understand that we’re not going to be reckless with Fields. The chances of bad things happening to him are a lot higher than good things happening for him right now. Don’t make me start badmouthing our offensive line again. It gives me heartburn.

Reporter: What do you like about Dalton?

Pace: I like that he’s a warm body. I took his temperature in the offseason, and it was 61.3 Fahrenheit. Warm enough. He’s a quarterback, has at least one arm and owns a thick head of red hair. OK? It that answer good enough for you? No? What if I told you he’s a good presence in the locker room?

Reporter: Why does every professional sports franchise feel it necessary to talk about its locker room “culture.’’

Pace: It’s a great tool for deflection. I know we’re headed for a 7-10 season, but rather than focus on that, I talk up the great culture we have at Halas Hall. Until we get some better players, we’ll pretend that what we’re running here is an encounter group, not a football team.

Reporter: Should coach Matt Nagy be calling plays?

Pace: Should I be appearing in “The Barber of Seville’’ at the Met?

Reporter: What’s going on with your cornerbacks?

Pace: You tell me.

Reporter (after a stunned pause): How have you managed to hold onto your job? Do you find this as surprising as I do?

Pace: Let me put it this way: I’d be less surprised by the sun falling from the sky. My record in six years as general manager is 42-54, not including 0-2 in wild-card games. It’s almost as if I’m wearing a “Fire Me’’ sandwich board.

Reporter: And it’s almost as if George McCaskey can’t read.

Pace: I know, right?

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Chicago police miss deadline for reforming foot chase policy, saying it needs more data

A Latino group that’s been pushing for reforms since 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed during a police chase called the request for more time "vague" and "a mystery."

By David Struett

Jim’s Original, home of the Maxwell Street Polish, told it can no longer stay open all night

Jim’s owner says he’s been told by his landlord, UIC, that they are worried about crime in the area.

By Stefano Esposito

Evidence from witnesses and police camera fails to produce an arrest in hit-and-run death of prominent entertainment lawyer

At least three witnesses said they saw the driver as he briefly got out of his van. Police have the license plate number and the name of the owner. A surveillance camera caught the hit-and run.

By Sophie Sherry

Trapped in the COVID Hotel California

We struggle with a muddle of rules, regulations and admonitions about what we can or cannot do. Nothing is trusted. Even less is certain.

By Laura Washington

Pritzker creates staff position to lead task force to help Illinoisans ‘get back on their feet’ — and end homelessness

Under the guidance of the "homelessness chief," the task force will develop and implement plans to prevent and address homelessness with a goal of achieving "functional zero homelessness."

By Rachel Hinton

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten Jr. dies at age 47

Patten, a three-time Super Bowl champion who caught Tom Brady’s first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, died in a motorcycle accident.

By Associated Press