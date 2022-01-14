 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

George McCaskey’s press conference was ...

The Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the Bears’ firings — and hiring search — toward the end of one of the most significant weeks in recent franchise history:

By Mark Potash
George McCaskey (center) will be hiring a new general manager for the third time in his 11 seasons as chairman of the Bears’ board of directors.
George McCaskey (center) will be hiring a new general manager for the third time in his 11 seasons as chairman of the Bears’ board of directors.
Elijah Harris/Chicago Bears

George McCaskey’s press conference was:

A typical Chicago Bears production — awkward, out of touch, self-unaware. George gave Bears fans what they wanted — change at the coaching and GM levels — and still left a bad tasted in everybody’s mouth and provided little confidence he’ll get it right this time. And picking a fight with Olin Kreutz was a surprise off-putting twist. For all his faults as an owner and communicator, George usually never makes it personal.

What lesson should the Bears learn from the Ryan Pace/Matt Nagy pairing?

Let football people make all the football decisions at Halas Hall. Virtually every key hire the McCaskey’s make seems to do worse than expected. They need realize their problems start at the top. The very top.

Rank the Bears’ coaching job against other NFL openings:

  1. Raiders; 2. Vikings; 3. Dolphins; 4. Broncos; 5. Jaguars; 6. Bears; 7. Texans; 8. Giants.

With Justin Fields at quarterback and dysfunctional ownership, the Bears could be anywhere from 1-8 on this list. Fields alone makes it more attractive than it’s been, though he’s no sure thing.

Should the Bears prioritize an offensive coach?

They’ve hired two of those in their last three coaching hires — Marc Trestman and Matt Nagy — and came up empty. So maybe they should just hire the best manager they can find — somebody with an eye for talented people — and hope for the best.

The head coach candidate that intrigues me is:

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is 58 and went 14-34 in his final three seasons as head coach of the Jets. But he runs that Buccaneers defense, came up with a winning plan in the biggest game of his life and after five seasons with Bruce Arians seems like the kind of coach who will tell the McCaskeys what they need to know instead of what they want to hear. That’s what they need most at Halas Hall.

The general manager candidate that intrigues me is:

Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf, the son of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, spent 14 years with the Packers personnel department (2004-17). When the Bears won their only Super Bowl in 1985, their general manager was Jerry Vainisi, a former Packers ball boy and the brother of former Packers scout Jack Vainisi, who is credited with laying the foundation for the Lombardi-era success, so …

How long will it take for the Bears to be good enough to win a playoff game?

The Bears have won one playoff game in the last 15 seasons, and that was against the 7-9 Seahawks 10 years ago. Still, the Bears’ roster isn’t depleted, even on offense. If Fields blossoms, the Bears could win a playoff game next season. The bigger question is how long they can sustain success whenever they get there.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Martin Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote’s ruling came several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December. The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed "Pharma Bro" in the media.

By Associated Press

Ald. Burke was secretly videotaped inside his City Hall offices as part of federal corruption probe

New details of the investigation emerged Friday from an unsealed 160-page affidavit that had been filed to seek permission to raid Burke’s City Hall and ward offices.

By Jon Seidel

This week in history: MLK Jr. takes on Chicago’s slums

In February 1966, Martin Luther King Jr., who was born this week on Jan. 15, came to the aid of five families living in a slum on the West Side without heat or light.

By Alison Martin

‘Dancin’ Man’ Perry Kanlan, who’d jump onstage at Chicago clubs to perform with stars, dead at 78

He’d dance on his hands, do splits and flips with performers including James Brown, the Jackson 5, Martha Reeves, George Clinton and Sister Sledge.

By Maureen O'Donnell

7 questions for Bears amid pivotal offseason search for coach, general manager

The Bears crashed hard in 2021, but the good thing is it gives them a blank canvas this offseason. Will they get it right?

By Jason Lieser

Inmate who left DuPage County Jail to attend brother’s funeral never returned, police say

An arrest warrant has been issued for Bruce T. Berrier, 23, after he left jail 8 a.m. Tuesday to attend the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier.

By David Struett