Bears interview Jim Caldwell, Nathaniel Hackett for coaching job

The Bears stepped up the pace of their concurrent general manager and head coach searches Saturday, with three interviews on Saturday and three more expected on Sunday.

The Bears interviewed one GM candidate Saturday — Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort; and two coaching candidates — former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Ossenfort is an under-the-radar candidate who joined the Titans in 2020 after spending 15 seasons with the Patriots’ personnel department, including six as director of college scouting.

Caldwell, 66, a long-time NFL quarterbacks coach, has been out of football since serving as a Dolphins consultant in 2019. He had winning records as head coach with the Colts (26-22, including a Super Bowl berth in 2009) and Lions (36-28 from 2014-17). He won a Super Bowl ring as the offensive coordinator of the Ravens in 2012.

Hackett, the son of former NFL offensive coordinator Paul Hackett, has been a coordinator with the Bills (2013-14), Jaguars (2016-18) and Packers (2019-21). While Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are credited with much of the success of the Packers’ offense, he has play-calling experience with the Bills and Jaguars. The Jaguars went to the AFC Championship Game in 2017 with quarterback Blake Bortles playing a key role.

The Bears are expected to interview a trio of candidates with the Bills on Sunday — assistant GM Joe Schoen for the GM job, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the coaching job.