 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears interview Jim Caldwell, Nathaniel Hackett for coaching job

They also interviewed Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for the general manager’s job. Three Bills candidates — assistant GM Joe Schoen, OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier — are expected to interview Sunday.

By Mark Potash
Jim Caldwell (with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Jets in the AFC Championship Game in 2010) coached the Colts to the Super Bowl in his first season in 2009.
Jim Caldwell (with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Jets in the AFC Championship Game in 2010) coached the Colts to the Super Bowl in his first season in 2009.
Darron Cummings/AP

The Bears stepped up the pace of their concurrent general manager and head coach searches Saturday, with three interviews on Saturday and three more expected on Sunday.

The Bears interviewed one GM candidate Saturday — Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort; and two coaching candidates — former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Ossenfort is an under-the-radar candidate who joined the Titans in 2020 after spending 15 seasons with the Patriots’ personnel department, including six as director of college scouting.

Caldwell, 66, a long-time NFL quarterbacks coach, has been out of football since serving as a Dolphins consultant in 2019. He had winning records as head coach with the Colts (26-22, including a Super Bowl berth in 2009) and Lions (36-28 from 2014-17). He won a Super Bowl ring as the offensive coordinator of the Ravens in 2012.

Hackett, the son of former NFL offensive coordinator Paul Hackett, has been a coordinator with the Bills (2013-14), Jaguars (2016-18) and Packers (2019-21). While Packers coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are credited with much of the success of the Packers’ offense, he has play-calling experience with the Bills and Jaguars. The Jaguars went to the AFC Championship Game in 2017 with quarterback Blake Bortles playing a key role.

The Bears are expected to interview a trio of candidates with the Bills on Sunday — assistant GM Joe Schoen for the GM job, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the coaching job.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Jeremy Harrington blocks out the noise and leads Curie past Joliet West

Curie junior Jeremy Harrington grew up in Joliet. So he knew exactly what to expect when the Condors faced Joliet West on Saturday at the Romeoville Shootout.

By Michael O'Brien

Bengals hold off Raiders, win first playoff game in 31 years

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 victory.

By Barry Wilner | Associated Press

Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed

At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, including the synagogue’s rabbi, but local authorities said one has since been released uninjured.

By Associated Press

Northwestern holds on to beat No. 10 Michigan State

Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, starting in place of injured Pete Nance, to help the Wildcats win 64-62 in East Lansing.

By Larry Lage | Associated Press

Newborn baby found dead in duffle bag outside Near North Side firehouse

The boy was found about 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Sun-Times Wire

Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley’s nephew promoted to lieutenant

Sam Cirone was reprimanded for his role in the investigation which initially cleared then-Mayor Richard M. Daley’s nephew in David Koschman’s 2004 death. A Sun-Times investigation changed that.

By Katie Anthony