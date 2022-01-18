 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Hampton sentenced to one year probation

Hall of Famer was charged with drunken driving in Indiana

By Sun-Times wires
Dan Hampton
FILE - Former Chicago Bears player Dan Hampton stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the New England Patriots, Oct. 21, 2018, in Chicago. Pro Football Hall of Famer Hampton has been arrested in Indiana for allegedly driving a vehicle while drunk. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana says Hampton was arrested last weekend in Winfield on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge last month in Indiana.

Hampton, 64, had an open jug of wine in his truck and a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was stopped by Winfield police in November. Court records from last month showed he pleaded guilty, which an Indiana judge accepted. Under the plea deal, Hampton must also attend a court-ordered substance abuse program, among other things.

“Mr. Hampton deeply regrets the decision that he made on that particular evening, but he’s accepted responsibility for his actions and he’s looking forward to successfully completing all the terms of his probation,” his lawyer Matt Fech told the Post-Tribune on Monday.

Hampton, who lives in Winfield, was a defensive lineman with the Chicago Bears from 1979 to 1990 and was a member of the Bears’ Super Bowl-winning team in 1985. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2002.

He played in college at Arkansas, where he was a two-time Southwestern All-Conference selection and defensive player of the year in his final season.

After retiring, he worked as a TV and radio analyst, including as a host of the “The Hamp & O’B Show” on Chicago’s WGN Radio.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Northwestern can’t knock off No. 8 Wisconsin as Davis scores 27

The Wildcats lost for the fifth time in six games and have lost seven straight to the Badgers.

By Associated Press

André Leon Talley, fashion industry icon and former creative director of Vogue, dead at 73

Talley began at Vogue in 1983, later serving as the fashion bible’s creative director and editor-at-large.

By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY

Ramblers rout Aces for 10th consecutive win

Williamson scores 15 to lead No. 22 Loyola

By Sun-Times wires

Light at the end of the tunnel? Drop in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations leaves some experts ‘cautiously optimistic’

Nearly 700 fewer COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois Monday night than the state’s all-time record of 7,380 set on Jan. 12. Deaths dipped, too, Although hopeful, Northwestern Medical’s Dr. Sajal Tanna warned, "I wouldn’t let my guard down."

By Taylor Avery

Hillcrest dominates Leo, continues to emerge as Class 3A state contender

When things are going well, Hillcrest is as eye-opening and exciting as any team in the area. The Hawks have a combination of Kenwood’s showtime and Glenbard West’s size.

By Michael O'Brien

Board of WBEZ parent company approves acquisition of Sun-Times

The noncash transfer will not be final until contracts are approved, but both media organizations said they hope to close on the deal by the end of the month.

By David Roeder