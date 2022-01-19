Bears interview Ran Carthon for GM job

Add another name to the Bears’ general manager search: Ran Carthon.

The Bears interviewed Carthon, the 49ers’ player personnel director, on Wednesday. Carthon, whose team is in the second round of the NFC playoffs, conducted a similar interview with the Giants on Monday.

Carthon was the pro personnel director for the previous five seasons with the 49ers before being promoted last year. He was the Rams’ pro personnel director from 2012-16.

Carthon played three seasons with the Colts after a standout career playing running back at Florida. His dad Maurice is a former NFL player and coach.

He is the ninth GM candidate interviewed by the Bears over the last week. The team has talked to the Browns’ Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Bears’ own Champ Kelly, the Saints’ Jeff Ireland, the Titans’ Monti Ossenfort, the Bills’ Joe Schoen, the Colts’ Ed Dodds, the Patriots’ Eliot Wolf and Carthon.

Wednesday, Dodds withdrew from the search, per NFL Network.