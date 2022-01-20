 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears interview former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie

McKenzie’s legacy in Oakland was highlighted by drafting Khalil Mack, but coach Jon Gruden traded him to the Bears in 2018.

By Jason Lieser
The Bears’ search for a general manager and coach to run Halas Hall is ongoing.
The Bears’ search for a general manager and coach to run Halas Hall is ongoing.
Matt Sisneros,

The Bears interviewed former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie for that same position Thursday.

McKenzie has been a senior personnel executive for the Dolphins under general manager Chris Grier for the last three seasons.

McKenzie was an NFL linebacker from 1985 through ‘92 before getting his start in personnel as an assistant with the Packers in 1994. He ascended throughout his 18 seasons with the Packers before getting the job as Raiders general manager in 2012.

Over McKenzie’s seven seasons, the Raiders went 40-72 (fourth-worst in the NFL over that span) and appeared in just one playoff game (a loss after going 12-4 in 2016). One of his best moves was drafting pass rusher Khalil Mack No. 5 overall in 2014, but coach Jon Gruden assumed authority on personnel when he took the job in 2018 and he traded Mack to the Bears for two first-round picks.

The Bears also interviewed Buccaneers quarterback Byron Leftwich for their head-coaching vacancy Thursday.

In This Stream

Making changes at Halas Hall

View all 48 stories

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Democracy needs votes of support from every American

Even after voting rights legislation failed in the Senate, the fight for democracy and the right of every American to cast a ballot must go on.

By CST Editorial Board

State launches next phase of I-80 corridor construction in Joliet: ‘A game changer for this community’

The state investment in the $200 million public-private partnership is $32 million, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. CenterPoint Properties, an inland port, is investing up to $170 million to build a new toll bridge on Houbolt Road over the Des Plaines River.

By Grace Kinnicutt | Capitol News Illinois

Lightfoot condemned as ‘name-calling ... bad boss’ who can’t get along with anybody — not just CTU

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates wouldn’t say if she’ll challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom she has said is on a "kamikaze mission to destroy" Chicago Public Schools. But she offered a blistering critique of Lightfoot’s tenure.

By Fran Spielman

Bears interview Buccaneers OC and longtime NFL QB Byron Leftwich

Leftwich has been Bruce Arians’ righthand man with the Bucs the last three seasons.

By Jason Lieser

Pedestrian killed in Edison Park hit-and-run

A person was driving a Jeep in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when they struck a pedestrian, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Trey Pettigrew dominates as Kenwood cruises past Hyde Park

The Nevada recruit dominated the third quarter, scoring 17 of his 32 points to break the game open.

By Michael O'Brien