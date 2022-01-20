Bears interview former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie

The Bears interviewed former Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie for that same position Thursday.

McKenzie has been a senior personnel executive for the Dolphins under general manager Chris Grier for the last three seasons.

McKenzie was an NFL linebacker from 1985 through ‘92 before getting his start in personnel as an assistant with the Packers in 1994. He ascended throughout his 18 seasons with the Packers before getting the job as Raiders general manager in 2012.

Over McKenzie’s seven seasons, the Raiders went 40-72 (fourth-worst in the NFL over that span) and appeared in just one playoff game (a loss after going 12-4 in 2016). One of his best moves was drafting pass rusher Khalil Mack No. 5 overall in 2014, but coach Jon Gruden assumed authority on personnel when he took the job in 2018 and he traded Mack to the Bears for two first-round picks.

The Bears also interviewed Buccaneers quarterback Byron Leftwich for their head-coaching vacancy Thursday.