Bears interview Cowboys DC, former Falcons coach Dan Quinn

Quinn is in high demand, with the Giants and Broncos among those showing strong interest.

By Jason Lieser
Quinn went 43-42 with the Falcons, including a Super Bowl appearance, before getting fired last season.
Michael Conroy, AP Photos

The Bears interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head-coaching vacancy Saturday.

Quinn, 51, coached the Falcons from 2015 through ‘20 and went 43-42. He took them to Super Bowl LI, but the team blew a 28-3 lead and lost to the Patriots.

He got his start in the NFL as a quality control coach for the 49ers in 2001 and landed his first defensive coordinator job with the Seahawks in 2013. They had the No. 1 defense in the league both seasons with him.

He boosted his stock as a head-coaching candidate this season as the Cowboys ranked first in takeaways, second in third-down defense and third in opponent passer rating.

The Bears also interviewed Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Saturday and have several more interviews ahead. Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is emerging as one of the favorites and will get a second meeting with the Bears next week.

