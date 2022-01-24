Aaron Rodgers is gone? Thank Dick Butkus and his blue checkmark

We’ve completed the first weekend of the Dick Butkus blue checkmark era. Let’s see what’s happened:

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the postseason.

The NFL had one of the most exciting playoff weekends in recent memory.

Butkus, who has been on Twitter since 2020, finally had his account verified last week. And the social media world joined in what felt like a virtual sports bar party.

In fact, one of the first things the Bears Hall of Famer did to celebrate his newly verified status was come after Rodgers.

now that i have the blue mark i can kick people off of the platfrom right



you hear me @AaronRodgers12 — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

Apparently, like so many quarterbacks before him, the specter of Butkus coming for him might have gotten under Rodgers’ skin:

maybe its me but it almost seemed like @AaronRodgers12 was distracted last night

like someone was in his head — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 23, 2022

It looks like the trolling of Packers fans might become a feature of Butkus’ feed:

also sorry to disappoint some of you packers fans now that im trendy its not becuase im dead — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) January 21, 2022

But Butkus apparently is still trying to figure out how the blue checkmark can get him paid: