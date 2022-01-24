 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Aaron Rodgers is gone? Thank Dick Butkus and his blue checkmark

The Bears Hall of Famer, and his newly verified Twitter account, wasted no time having fun trolling the Packers quarterback.

By Gene Farris
Dick Butkus is finding new ways to attack Packers quarterbacks.
Paul Sancya/AP

We’ve completed the first weekend of the Dick Butkus blue checkmark era. Let’s see what’s happened:

  • Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the postseason.
  • The NFL had one of the most exciting playoff weekends in recent memory.
  • Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the postseason.
  • Oh, did we mention Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the postseason?

Butkus, who has been on Twitter since 2020, finally had his account verified last week. And the social media world joined in what felt like a virtual sports bar party.

In fact, one of the first things the Bears Hall of Famer did to celebrate his newly verified status was come after Rodgers.

Apparently, like so many quarterbacks before him, the specter of Butkus coming for him might have gotten under Rodgers’ skin:

It looks like the trolling of Packers fans might become a feature of Butkus’ feed:

But Butkus apparently is still trying to figure out how the blue checkmark can get him paid:

