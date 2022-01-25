 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Timeline: the Bears’ general manager search

Since firing general manager Ryan Pace on Jan. 10, the Bears have interviewed at least 13 candidates to take his place. Tuesday, they moved into the second round of talks.

By Patrick Finley
Former Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, a candidate for the Bears’ general manager job, lost out to Brian Gutekunst for the Packers GM job in 2018.
Since firing general manager Ryan Pace on Jan. 10, the Bears have interviewed at least 13 candidates to take his place. Tuesday, they moved into the second round of talks, interviewing the Chiefs' Ryan Poles again, this time at Halas Hall.

The Bears also want to talk to the Titans’ Monti Ossenfort and the Patriots’ Eliot Wolf again, per NFL Network. The Colts’ Morocco Brown, who talked to the Bears’ five-person search committee Monday, is also considered a candidate.

More than two weeks since the firing, here’s a timeline of how we got to this point:

Jan. 12: The Bears talk to their first GM candidate, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook. He was a one-time Cubs draft pick — in the 46th round in 2009.

Jan. 13: Champ Kelly, the Bears’ assistant director of player development, and Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Odofo-Mensah both interview for the job.

Jan. 14: Jeff Ireland, the Saints’ assistant GM and a former Bears ballboy whose uncle was a legendary Bears scout, interviews for the job.

Jan. 15: Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort interviews.

Jan. 16: One day after the Bills’ first-round playoff win, assistant GM Joe Schoen interviews with the Bears.

Jan. 17: Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds interviews.

Jan. 18: Eliot Wolf, a Patriots executive and son of former Packers architect Ron Wolf, interviews for the job. His father praised him as ready for the job.

Jan. 19: Ran Carthon, the 49ers’ player personnel director, talks to the Bears about the vacancy. Dodds withdraws his name from consideration for the Bears job.

Jan. 20: Former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie, who is now a Dolphins executive, meets with the Bears.

Jan. 21: Poles talks to the Bears for the first time, two days before his Chiefs defeat the Bills in the second round of the playoffs. The Giants hire Schoen to be their GM.

Jan. 24: The Bears interview two of the most qualified candidates in their search, Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown. Brown worked for the Bears as assistant pro personnel director from 2001-07.

