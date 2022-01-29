 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bears GM Ryan Poles adds deputy

New general manager Ryan Poles took his first step toward transforming the Bears front office Saturday, sources said, agreeing to hire the Eagles’ Ian Cunningham as his assistant general manager. 

By Patrick Finley
A Chicago Bears logo is seen before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) ORG XMIT: NYOTK
The Bears are rebuilding their front office and coaching staff.
Kamil Krzaczynski, AP Photos

New general manager Ryan Poles took his first step toward transforming the Bears front office Saturday, sources confirmed, agreeing to hire the Eagles’ Ian Cunningham as his assistant general manager.

Cunningham had been with the Eagles since 2017, first as a college scouting director, then an assistant player personnel director and, as of last year, co-player personnel director.

The position is a departure from the Bears’ structure under Ryan Pace, where player personnel director Josh Lucas and assistant player personnel director Champ Kelly served as his primary deputies.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Cunningham spent eight years with the Ravens as a player personnel assistant, southeast area scout and southeast/southwest area scout.

Cunningham and Poles haven’t worked together before but they share similarities. Both are former ACC offensive linemen who left college the same year and appeared briefly in an NFL camp. Poles, a Boston College grad, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2008. Cunningham, who started 31 games at Virginia and received both an undergrad and Master’s degree from the school, had a brief stint with the Chiefs.

Jets GM Joe Douglas, a former Eagles and Bears executive, reportedly tried to bring Cunningham to the Jets in both 2019 and 2020.

Cunningham won’t be the Bears’ last major addition this week. New coach Matt Eberflus continued interviewing coaching candidates Saturday. NFL Network reported that Jaguars receivers coach Sanjay Lal interviewed for the offensive coordinator job Saturday. Texans quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton talked to the Bears, too, while Packers quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy is the presumptive favorite.

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Siblings, 12 and 14, missing from Gage Park

Luis Cruz, 12, and his sister Valentina Cruz, 14, were last seen Friday leaving their home in the 5200 Block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

With some creative thinking, the Mars candy factory closing could have a sweet aftertaste

It’s intriguing to think about what might happen to the Far West Side complex after production stops.

By CST Editorial Board

Sending former state Rep. Luis Arroyo to prison for corruption like ‘draining Lake Michigan with a spoon,’ say lawyers arguing for probation

Sending Arroyo to prison wouldn’t have any effect on other politicians’ behavior, his lawyers argued in a sentencing memo filed Saturday.

By Katie Anthony

Illinois recruit Ty Rodgers leads Thornton to dominant win against Larkin

Ty Rodgers is a true point-forward. The high school game has slowed to a crawl for him. He’s a step ahead of everyone with his court vision and his defense.

By Michael O'Brien

Off social media, Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach finally feels free to find his ‘perfect fit’ in the NHL

A defiant Dach said Saturday he’s embracing his current role as a defensive forward and ignoring external pressures to become more than that.

By Ben Pope

Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, the Associated Press reports.

By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press