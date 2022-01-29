 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears expected to hire Luke Getsy, Aaron Rodgers' QBs coach, as coordinator: report

Getsy, who will turn 38 next month, is considered an up-and-coming offensive mind in the NFL.

By Patrick Finley
The Bears are turning to Aaron Rodgers’ position coach to try to take Justin Fields to the next level. New head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to hire Packers quarterbacks coach and pass-game coordinator Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Saturday night.

Getsy, who will turn 38 next month, is considered an up-and-coming offensive mind. He worked under Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who earlier this week was named the Broncos’ head coach. Getsy is respected enough that he interviewed with the Broncos for their head coaching job, too.

Getsy, though, has never called plays in the NFL; LaFleur held those responsibilities.

Still, Getsy will be Eberflus’ answer to the biggest question that faced him the second he interviewed for the Bears’ coaching job. If his bet on Getsy is correct, the hiring would have the dual effects of helping Fields and hurting their rival — whether Rodgers is still playing for the Packers or not.

The Bears could pair Getsy with an experienced quarterbacks coach; Texans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton interviewed for the coordinator job Saturday, but he could be looking to land somewhere with play-calling responsibilities.

In order to get hired, Eberflus, the former Colts defensive coordinator, needed to sell new general manager Ryan Poles on a dynamic offensive plan for Fields. Getsy emerged as a candidate on Friday and was interviewed by the Bears.

Given Rodgers’ singular skill set, it’s unclear what kind of scheme Getsy plans to run with the Bears — although an increase in run-pass option looks in Green Bay the past few years indicate he could do the same with Fields.

Getsy has never worked with Eberflus, but his history is similar to that of new general manager Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham, the man he hired Saturday to be the Bears’ assistant GM. Cunningham had been with the Eagles since 2017 and spent last year as co-player personnel director.

Both Poles and Cunningham are former ACC offensive linemen who appeared briefly in an NFL training camp in 2008. Poles, a Boston College grad, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears. Cunningham, who started 31 games at Virginia, had a stint with the Chiefs.

Getsy started at an ACC school — Pittsburgh — before transferring to play quarterback at Akron in 2005 and 2006. He was in the 49ers’ training camp in 2007 before being cut.

