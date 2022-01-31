 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bears coach Matt Eberflus calls new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy ‘innovative’ thinker

Getsy will run the offense in his first time at the coordinator level.

By Jason Lieser
The Colts allowed the 10th-fewest points in the NFL from 2018 through ‘21 under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

One of the biggest decisions for Bears coach Matt Eberflus was picking a coordinator, and he believes he found an “innovative” strategist in new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

He hired Getsy from the Packers after serving as quarterbacks coach.

“I’m big into metrics, and where he comes from they’re big on that,” Eberflus said. “He’s been on my radar for a while.”

Fields started 10 games as a rookie and finished with 58.9% completions, 1,870 yards, seven touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 420 yards (5.8 per carry) with two touchdowns. He fumbled 12 times.

The Bears hired Eberflus last week after four seasons as Colts defensive coordinator. Before that, he was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 2011 through ‘17. He also spent 17 seasons coaching Toledo and Missouri.

The Bears job came open at the end of the season after going 6-11 under Matt Nagy. Nagy went 12-4 in his first season and led the Bears to the playoffs, but stumbled to 22-27 over the next three and was fired.

Eberflus’ first order of business was hiring Getsy. With Eberflus’ background being on defense, Getsy is likely to have autonomy running the offense.

