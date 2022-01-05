Justin Fields getting a chance to finish with flourish

With little fanfare, Bears coach Matt Nagy said rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start the season finale against the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury.

It’s a final chance for Fields to finish an uneven rookie season on a high note, though even Fields seemed to acknowledge that at this point, it’s more about sentiment than development. It’s not expected to be an intense environment, with both teams out of the playoff picture.

So even though he hasn’t played in three weeks, won’t play next week, and likely will be in a new offense next season, he was eager to give it one more shot.

“You don’t get these moments back,” Fields said. “There are teammates who — I don’t know who may be here next year — so I’m just getting that one last game with those guys in and just not taking it for granted.

“Of course I could just sit out the last game and just get ready for next season, but every opportunity I get to play the game I love, I’m gonna go and do it. I think it’s important just to show what kind of guy I am to my teammates and my coaches.”

Fields has not played since he suffered an ankle injury in a 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 20 at Soldier Field. It statistically was his best game of the season — a 96.6 passer rating inflated by a meaningless touchdown drive in the final four minutes. So while there were some flashes, it was hardly a breakthrough — pretty much typifying Fields’ rookie season.

All in all, it’s been a disappointment. When Nagy was asked about bright spots this season that might portend to success in 2022, he mentioned the development of young players — “creating a culture to be able to take off and do great things,” but did not mention Fields in particular. Bears fans surely hoped by now that Fields would be the obvious answer as a bright spot in a tough season. The reality is that Fields has promise but is no sure thing after Year 1.

“I think he’s a big part of that [young core],” Nagy said. “And he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do in the developmental part. As we know, at the quarterback position, it takes time. And as I’ve said from the very beginning, whether it’s games or years, you look at some of the greatest quarterbacks to play this game, they’re still getting better and better, whether they’re in their eighth, ninth or 10th year.

“So he definitely has developed and improved this year from the day he got here — what he can do within this offense to the experience he’s had to building relationships with his teammates and coaches. I would definitely say that’s a big part of it.”

In 12 games this season (10 starts), Fields has a 73.2 passer rating — completing 159-of-270 passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed 72 times for 420 yards (5.8 avg.) and two touchdowns.

There’s no doubt that most rookie quarterbacks struggle. But Fields’ rookie season still pales compared to other first-year starters. Of the 19 quarterbacks since 2017 to start eight or more games in their rookie year, Fields ranks 14th in passer rating (73.2). He’s 14th in completion percentage (58.9), 19th in yards per game (155.8), 17th in interception percentage (3.7), 15th in touchdown percentage (15th). He’s sixth in yards per attempt (6.9), second in rushing yards per game (35.0) and seven in rushing yards per attempt (5.8).

Rookie performance is not necessarily defining. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert (98.3 rating) heads that five-year list of rookie quarterbacks, but the Bills’ Josh Allen is 18th (66.7) — and he could get some MVP votes this season.

But it surely is a little disconcerting to some Bears fans that Fields even lags slightly behind Mitch Trubisky’s rookie season in 2017. Trubisky had a 77.5 passer rating in 12 starts as a rookie — completing 196-of-330 passes (59.4%), for 2,193 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed 41 times for 248 yards (6.1 avg.) and two touchdowns.

By the eye test, Fields still is a superior prospect. But that he and Trubisky are that close statistically seems like a poor reflection on Nagy’s offense. Trubisky’s best weapons were wide receivers Kendall Wright, Josh Bellamy and Dontrelle Inman, tight ends Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen and Zach Miller and running backs Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard.

Fields’ best targets include wide receivers Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin, tight ends Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham and running back David Montgomery.

And Fields also figured to have a schematic advantage with quarterback-centric coaches in Nagy, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. Trubisky had earnest but less experienced coaches in offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone under head coach John Fox.

Be that as it may, Fields called this “a successful rookie season” — with a chance to finish with a flourish.

“I think I’ve made a lot of progress,” Fields said. “Of course we would like to get more wins. But I think I learned a lot and I’m definitely looking forward to the future.”