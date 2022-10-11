The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Bears offensive coordinator sees Justin Fields progressing

Luke Getsy doesn’t like to make grand statements. Still, the Bears’ offensive coordinator was willing to concede Tuesday that his quarterback improved in his Week 5 showing against the Vikings.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“I’m just not that kind of person,” he said.

Still, the Bears’ offensive coordinator was willing to concede Tuesday that quarterback Justin Fields improved in his Week 5 showing against the Vikings.

“There’s been progress, right?” he said. “And we’re sticking to the plan. I thought he did a really nice job in that game in the sense of he kept his composure. They got off to a big lead, he kept the team together.”

In Sunday’s 29-22 loss, Fields posted a career-best 118.1 passer rating and 71.4 completion percentage. He threw for 208 passing yards after throwing for 471 in the first four games of the season combined.

“Then, you know, he had three or four unbelievable escapes that were ridiculous,” Getsy said. “I thought he did a pretty good job. Again, we’re getting a little bit better each week and that’s truly our purpose, that’s our goal.”

