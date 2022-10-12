Bears CB Jaylon Johnson set to start Thursday

Jaylon Johnson is back.

The Bears cornerback — and perhaps their second-best defensive player, behind Roquan Smith — did not have an injury designation in Wednesday’s practice, clearing the way for him to start Thursday night against the Commanders.

The Bears held walk-throughs on Monday and Tuesday; they said he would have practiced in full had they held practices on those days.

“He’s looking better and better and better,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Johnson has missed the past three games since hurting his quad in practice Sept. 22. His return will give a beleaguered Bears defensive backfield a boost after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 32-for-41 for 296 yards and a 94.7 passer rating in Sunday’s 29-22 loss. Cousins completed his first 17 passes.

A second-round pick out of Utah in 2020, Johnson has started all 30 games in which he’s been healthy. Quarterbacks have had a 72.9 passer rating throwing toward Johnson this season. Teams actively avoided Johnson through the first two games, throwing in his direction only four times, and completing two passes.

Receiver N’Keal Harry also had no injury designation. Eberflus said Wednesday that the Bears had yet to decide whether he’d be activated Thursday. The Bears brought Harry off injured reserve earlier this week. He started the season there after having high-ankle surgery in August.

Safety Dane Cruikshank is questionable because of a hamstring injury. He practiced in full Wednesday.