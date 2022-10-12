The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson set to start Thursday

Teams actively avoided Johnson through the first two games, throwing in his direction only four times, and completing two passes.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears CB Jaylon Johnson set to start Thursday
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson flexes during the team’s 19-10 win against the 49ers.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson flexes during the team’s 19-10 win against the 49ers.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jaylon Johnson is back.

The Bears cornerback — and perhaps their second-best defensive player, behind Roquan Smith — did not have an injury designation in Wednesday’s practice, clearing the way for him to start Thursday night against the Commanders.

The Bears held walk-throughs on Monday and Tuesday; they said he would have practiced in full had they held practices on those days.

“He’s looking better and better and better,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Johnson has missed the past three games since hurting his quad in practice Sept. 22. His return will give a beleaguered Bears defensive backfield a boost after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went 32-for-41 for 296 yards and a 94.7 passer rating in Sunday’s 29-22 loss. Cousins completed his first 17 passes.

A second-round pick out of Utah in 2020, Johnson has started all 30 games in which he’s been healthy. Quarterbacks have had a 72.9 passer rating throwing toward Johnson this season. Teams actively avoided Johnson through the first two games, throwing in his direction only four times, and completing two passes.

Receiver N’Keal Harry also had no injury designation. Eberflus said Wednesday that the Bears had yet to decide whether he’d be activated Thursday. The Bears brought Harry off injured reserve earlier this week. He started the season there after having high-ankle surgery in August.

Safety Dane Cruikshank is questionable because of a hamstring injury. He practiced in full Wednesday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears OL Alex Leatherwood returns to practice
Winning isn’t the only thing for ’22 Bears
Breath of fresh air: Bears QB Justin Fields feeling as calm as ever
Bears LB Roquan Smith talks all-orange uniform, NFL’s roughing-the-passer penalties
Bears predictions: Week 6 vs. Commanders
1st-and-10: Justin Fields’ progress always a win for Bears
The Latest
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
City Council members unleash barrage of complaints about dogs on the loose
Ald. Scott Waguespack said he has the scars to prove a surge in off-leash dogs is sparking fights and worse, with people visiting his office “saying they’re gonna go out and shoot somebody if they see their dog out there again.”
By Fran Spielman
 
A sign warning Postal Service customers of the potential for mail theft outside the Harwood Heights Post Office, 7101 W. Gunnison St.
Chicago
SURVEY: Have you or someone you know been the victim of a stolen check scam? The Sun-Times wants to hear from you
If you’ve been a victim of this old-fashioned scam, we want to hear from you. Please fill out the form below and let us know if you’re willing to speak to a reporter about your experience.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Ahuautle, known as Mexican caviar, is harvested from pine needles in Lake Texcoco, near Mexico City.
Environment
‘Mexican caviar’ is facing big threats. Some are trying to save the ancient delicacy.
Tiny aquatic insect eggs known as ahuautle are part of a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire that a few farmers are facing a tough fight to keep alive.
By Fabiola Sanchez
 
Alejandra Frausto stands under a viaduct with lead based paint peeling off the walls and ceiling at 65th Street and Central Park Avenue, one of several areas railroad CSX agreed to clean up.
Environment
Southwest Side mom prevails in fight over lead paint on viaduct
Rail operator CSX agreed to clean up passageways after Alejandra Frausto warned three years ago that falling paint is a threat to children.
By Brett Chase
 
The Bears claimed Raiders lineman Alex Leatherwood at the start of the regular season.
Bears
Bears OL Alex Leatherwood returns to practice
Leatherwood has three weeks to return to the active roster.
By Patrick Finley
 