Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Bears OL Alex Leatherwood returns to practice

Leatherwood has three weeks to return to the active roster.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears claimed Raiders lineman Alex Leatherwood at the start of the regular season.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

One month after putting him on the reserve/non-football illness list because of mononucleosis, the Bears returned former Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood to practice Wednesday.

Leatherwood has three weeks to return to the active roster. He’s unlikely to do so Thursday night, when the Bears host the Commanders at Soldier Field.

Leatherwood could eventually develop into a starting option for a Bears offensive line that is playing without starting left guard Cody Whitehair, who went on injured reserve last week after hurting his knee against the Giants.

The Raiders drafted Leatherwood in the first round out of Alabama last year and pegged him for tackle. When he struggled early in the season, the Raiders moved him to right guard in Week 5. He started there for the rest of the year.

The Raiders’ new brass released Leatherwood on cut day. The Bears claimed him and inherited his three-year, $5.9 million contract. The Bears put him on the NFI list on Sept. 14.

