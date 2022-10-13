The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Takeaways from Bears-Commanders

Three observations from the Bears’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Commanders.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears receiver Dante Pettis catches a pass Thursday night.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Three observations from the Bears’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Commanders:

Pettis scores

Receiver Dante Pettis’ 40-yard touchdown catch on a free play —the Commanders had too many men on the field —marked his second score of the season. The first was a 51-yarder on Justin Fields’ improvised play in the soaking season opener. In between the opener and Thursday night’s game, Pettis had been targeted five times without a catch, including two drops.

Bears a l’Orange

For the first time since the Bears donned leather helmets, they wore headgear that wasn’t navy blue on Thursday. The team debuted their new orange helmets and paired them with an orange jersey, white pants and orange socks. The team handed out orange towels to fans as well. Last month, chairman George McCaskey called the new helmets, which will also be worn Oct. 30 in Dallas, “another enhancement of a classic look.”

Robinson back

Rookie Brian Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter capped a remarkable two months for the Commanders running back. Robinson was shot twice in his right leg Aug. 28 and amazingly returned to game action Sunday, running nine times for 22 yards. Thursday, he scored his first-ever NFL touchdown.

Bears defense solves first-half blues, but ...
Justin Fields struggles, Bears fall inches short of win
Bears lose 12-7 to Commanders, show little proof they’re on right track
Justin Fields struggles in red zone, Bears trail 3-0 at half
Bears WR N’Keal Harry won’t play vs. Commanders
Bears vs. Commanders — What to Watch 4
The Latest
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) sacks Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz in the second quarter Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears defense solves first-half blues, but ...
Four days after the Bears allowed 307 yards, 6-of-7 third-down conversions and three touchdowns in the first half vs. the Vikings, they held Washington to 88 yards, 1-of-6 third-downs and no touchdowns in the first half. Alas, it wasn’t enough as the Bears lost, 12-7.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields squats on the field during the 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday night.
Bears
Justin Fields struggles, Bears fall inches short of win
The Bears quarterback took a significant step backward on national television in a 12-7 loss to the lowly Commanders on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus on the sideline during the game against the Commanders.
Bears
Bears lose 12-7 to Commanders, show little proof they’re on right track
There are concerns everywhere, and that doesn’t inspire much confidence in the new administration.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 takes the snap during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Justin Fields struggles in red zone, Bears trail 3-0 at half
Quarterback Justin Fields turned the ball over on one trip to the red zone. And the next time inside the Commanders’ 20-yard line, the Bears turned the ball over on downs.
By Patrick Finley
 
Perspectives’ Jermani Massey (70) runs for the extra point against Ag. Science’s Jacob Tyrcha (6).
High School Football
Perspectives shuts out Ag. Science
Offensive lineman Jermani Massey, a 6-3, 290-pound senior, scored a two-point conversion in the first half. It ignited a major celebration on the Perspectives’ sideline.
By Michael O’Brien
 