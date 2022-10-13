Takeaways from Bears-Commanders

Three observations from the Bears’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Commanders:

Pettis scores

Receiver Dante Pettis’ 40-yard touchdown catch on a free play —the Commanders had too many men on the field —marked his second score of the season. The first was a 51-yarder on Justin Fields’ improvised play in the soaking season opener. In between the opener and Thursday night’s game, Pettis had been targeted five times without a catch, including two drops.

Bears a l’Orange

For the first time since the Bears donned leather helmets, they wore headgear that wasn’t navy blue on Thursday. The team debuted their new orange helmets and paired them with an orange jersey, white pants and orange socks. The team handed out orange towels to fans as well. Last month, chairman George McCaskey called the new helmets, which will also be worn Oct. 30 in Dallas, “another enhancement of a classic look.”

Robinson back

Rookie Brian Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter capped a remarkable two months for the Commanders running back. Robinson was shot twice in his right leg Aug. 28 and amazingly returned to game action Sunday, running nine times for 22 yards. Thursday, he scored his first-ever NFL touchdown.