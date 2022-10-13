The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Bears bristle at non-call as WR Dante Pettis loses would-be game winner in end zone

Pettis, Justin Fields and Matt Eberflus believed it should have been a pass-interference penalty against Commanders safety Darrick Forrest.

By  Jason Lieser
   
As the Bears went for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute Thursday against the Commanders, they thought they had it.

They were at the Commanders’ 4-yard line, down 12-7 with 42 seconds left, quarterback Justin Fields hit receiver Dante Pettis in the back right corner of the end zone. Pettis had it in his hands, but safety Darrick Forrest took him down and the ball came loose for an incomplete pass.

The Bears came up inches short on the next play, fourth down, and lost 12-7.

Pettis didn’t see the replay when it was shown on the big screen at Soldier Field, but said it felt like pass interference by Forrest. In slow motion, it showed that, at minimum, Forrest made contact early and was pulling down Pettis’ right arm before the ball arrived.

As he watched the replay for the first time on a reporter’s phone, Pettis shook his head.

“If anyone makes that catch they’re... That’s a tough catch to make,” he said. “The dude is on my arm. Guess I’ve gotta get a little stronger, fight through that. But Justin gave me an opportunity. That’s all you can really ask for.”

He added, “There’s pass interference and holding on pretty much every play. They didn’t call it, so I guess it wasn’t pass interference.”

Fields and coach Matt Eberflus both said they believed it should have been called pass interference.

Pettis’ frustration was exacerbated by the fact that Bears cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson were flagged for pass interference late in the first half as the Commanders went in for a field goal.

“You feel like you’re getting held or whatever it is, and then you see our defense get pass interference called on them,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Alright, we’ve gotta call it both ways.’ But yeah, that’s football. That’s sports. That’s what happens when you’re playing a physical game, and refs can’t make every call.”

Pettis led the Bears with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

