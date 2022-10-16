As Bears hit a break in schedule, these are the biggest questions they face

The Bears are on a pseudo-bye week after losing to the Commanders on Thursday and have a chance to reassess before they resume Oct. 24 at the Patriots. After six games, here are the biggest questions they face:

What is Matt Eberflus’ grade through 6 games?

C-. Even taking into account that this is the onset of a rebuild and he is working with limited personnel, it’s concerning that the run defense is so bad and that quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t advanced. This team isn’t a contender, but Eberflus can prove something by fixing the offensive line, doing some problem solving on defense and facilitating some strides by Fields.

Is Justin Fields getting better or worse?

Fields has looked good at times, but that was true of him as a rookie as well. His game against the Vikings looked like progress, but the follow-up against the Commanders was a dud. And the deficiencies on the offensive line and at wide receiver are working against him through the process.

What is one change the Bears must make offensively?

The offensive line can’t stay the same. Newcomer Alex Leatherwood was a first-round pick in 2021 and needs to play against the Patriots. Look for him at right guard. Lucas Patrick needs to get back to his intended position at center.

What is the biggest problem facing the Bears overall?

Their run defense. It’s ruining everything they hoped to accomplish defensively. The goal of every defense is to create obvious passing situations, and that’s not happening often because teams are running so effectively against the Bears. If they tighten that up and force more third-and-longs, that allows their pass rush to get going and that’s the best formula for takeaways.

What has been the best surprise so far?

The safeties. After years of pairing Eddie Jackson with league-minimum players, the Bears found him a perfect partner in rookie Jaquan Brisker. There were high expectations on Brisker because he was a second-round pick, but there’s rarely certainty that a rookie will play this well this soon. And Jackson, once thought to be likely headed out the door, is reasserting himself as part of the Bears’ future.

What has been the biggest disappointment so far?

The wide receivers. Even Darnell Mooney has been making mistakes. And beyond him, the Bears don’t have anyone who causes problems for an opposing defense. Ryan Poles hoped he’d find at least one game changer among the budget-friendly group he cobbled together, but unless N’Keal Harry is that guy, that dream didn’t come true.

What is your revised prediction of the Bears’ final record?

5-12. The Bears won a game unexpectedly over the 49ers in the opener, then lost to a brutally bad opponent Thursday against the Commanders. Realistically, there is no sure win on this schedule, and there aren’t a lot of Texans-level opponents left anyway.

