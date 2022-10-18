The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears cut WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who fumbled at end of Vikings game

The Bears claimed him at the start of the season.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks with teammate wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette on Oct. 9.

AP

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday that the Bears would examine changes to their starting lineup, roster and strategy during a long weekend without a game. Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was the first casualty Tuesday.

Smith-Marsette, whose two penalties against the Vikings helped to scuttle the Bears’ comeback, was cut Tuesday morning. The Bears promoted receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad to take his place and filled their practice squad with tight end Sammis Reyes.

Smith-Marsette was claimed at the start of the regular season after being cut by the Vikings, who drafted him in Round 5 in 2021. Playing against his former team in Week 5, Smith-Marsette caught a pass from Justin Fields at the Vikings’ 39-yard line, down a touchdown. Rather than step out of bounds, he fought for more yards — and was stripped by cornerback Cameron Dantzler to seal the loss with about a minute to play.

“I tried to do too much on my end,” Smith-Marsette said. “I just got to be smarter.”

Earlier in the fourth quarter, he was called for an illegal block in the back penalty on what would have been a 52-yard touchdown run by Fields. It would have given the Bears the lead.

In four games, Smith-Marsette logged one catch for 15 yards.

