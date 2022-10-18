Bears coach Matt Eberflus says every aspect of team under review during pseudo-bye

Bears coach Matt Eberflus knows the team needs to make changes after a 2-4 start, and he spent the last few days examining every possible adjustment he could make. His thorough review included analysis of every player and coach in the building.

“That’s going to be an ongoing process,” he said Tuesday. “And that’s not to say that’s just during a mini-bye or during a bye; that’s going through the whole, entire season. We’re always trying to do that, but this is when you get a breath and you can take a chance to really dive into it a little bit deeper.”

The coaching staff met with each player individually Tuesday to go over what they’ve done well and what needs to be corrected.

In broad strokes, Eberflus highlighted many of the Bears’ obvious issues.

He said the run defense was “one thing that we’ve been working on,” though he believed the Bears were “doing a lot of things well on that side of the ball” overall. He also. mentioned that quarterback Justin Fields needs to improve his footwork and getting the ball out faster (those issues are intertwined) and that he reassessed whether the team was hindering his development with scheme and personnel issues.

The Bears begin their practice week Thursday in advance of visiting the Patriots on Monday.

