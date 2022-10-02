Justin Fields struggles again in Bears’ 20-12 loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With both their quarterbacks injured, the Giants brought starter Daniel Jones into the game in the fourth quarter and lined him up at receiver for three straight plays so they could snap the ball directly to star running back Saquon Barkley.

Their coaches were seemingly thumbing their noses at football convention, as if to say “Who needs a quarterback?”

The Bears have spent all season doing the same. Sunday’s 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium was the continuation of a season-long devaluing of the forward pass.

As was the case in the Bears’ first three games, quarterback Justin Fields was electric with his legs and nearly a non-factor with his throwing arm against the Giants. He completed 11-of-22 passes for 174 yards. He surpassed his season high of 121 passing yards — a bar so limbo-low as to escape praise altogether. In the same vein: After posting a 27.7 passer rating in last week’s win against the Texans, Fields finished with a below-average 76.7 passer rating.

They went three-and-out three times in the second half and ran four plays on another drive. In the game’s final five drives, the Bears gained 32 yards on 13 plays.

The Giants, meanwhile, spent most of the fourth quarter without a functioning quarterback. Jones left because of an ankle injury; his replacement, Tyrod Taylor, was later removed so he could be evaluated for a concussion. Without a third-string quarterback, the Giants brought back Jones but never asked him to throw a pass.

The Bears’ points all came on field goals booted by Michael Badgley, whom they signed Saturday to replace Cairo Santos. He missed Sunday’s game for personal reasons.

The Giants kicked two field goals, but Graham Gano hit the left upright on a 37-yarder with a chance to go up 11 with 21 seconds to play.

Fields’ longest plays were a 56-yard deep ball to Darnell Mooney in the first quarter; when Mooney caught the ball, it more than doubled his season receiving yards total.

Fields was sacked five times, all in the first half. With about 10 minutes left in the first half, Fields was hit by defensive end Azeez Ojulari as he threw. The ball fluttered forward and to the ground in front of Cody Whitehair and other Bears. None of them thought to dive for it. Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux did. Jones marched the Giants for a 75-yard touchdown rive, capping it with his second rushing score of the game.