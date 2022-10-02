Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. —Three observations from the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Giants on Sunday:

Trick play

Rather than heave a Hail Mary from their own 33, the Bears tried a trick play on the game’s final play. Justin Fields threw a 2-yard pass to running back Trestan Ebner, starting a series of laterals and fumbles that eventually ended when Giants safety Dane Belton recovered a fumble for a five-yard loss.

“You’ve just got to try to play the play longer than them on that one,” Fields said. “I know everybody was tired. I know I was tired, but those plays you’ve just got to hope for the best and keep the ball alive.”

Drop it?

Safety Eddie Jackson did his best Willie Mays impression to intercept Tyrod Taylor on the third play of the fourth quarter. Taylor’s heave served as a punt, though — the Giants went from snapping the ball at their own 35 to giving it to the Bears at their own 4.

Fields and Jackson talked about whether, theoretically, it might have been smarter to drop it.

“You can’t ask him to drop the pick,” he said. “It did put us in a backed-up situation, but he’s a ball hawk and you can’t tell that player to not make the play.”

No WRs

Darnell Mooney had his best game of the season, catching four balls for 94 yards. The rest of the Bears’ receiving corps totaled zero receptions. Dante Pettis had three targets, Equanimeous St. Brown two and Ihmir Smith-Marsette one.

