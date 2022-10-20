Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I’ve got to get better at everything’

Bears quarterback Justin Fields ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every passing category this season, and while that’s not entirely his fault, he knows he hasn’t played well.

Coming off a 12-7 loss to the Commanders that dropped the Bears to 2-4, Fields said his evaluation with Matt Eberflus and the coaching staff was that he has plenty of work to do.

“I’ve always got to get better at everything,” Fields said. “I haven’t reached my full potential in any aspect of the game, of quarterback play. So just continue to get better.”

When pressed for his self-assessment, he reiterated that it’s imperative that he improve.

“I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” Fields said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. Like I said, I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”

Through six games, Fields has completed 54.8% of his passes, averaged 144.8 yards per game and has a 72.7 passer rating — all down from his rookie season. He has thrown four touchdown passes and five interceptions. He has also averaged 47 yards rushing per game and 5.2 per carry.

