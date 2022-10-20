The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘I’ve got to get better at everything’

It has been a rough start to the season for Fields at a time when he has needed to show he’s ready for a breakthrough.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Justin Fields after the Bears’ loss to the Commanders last week.

Among players who have thrown at least 100 passes this season, Fields is 30th in the NFL in passer rating at 72.7.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every passing category this season, and while that’s not entirely his fault, he knows he hasn’t played well.

Coming off a 12-7 loss to the Commanders that dropped the Bears to 2-4, Fields said his evaluation with Matt Eberflus and the coaching staff was that he has plenty of work to do.

“I’ve always got to get better at everything,” Fields said. “I haven’t reached my full potential in any aspect of the game, of quarterback play. So just continue to get better.”

When pressed for his self-assessment, he reiterated that it’s imperative that he improve.

“I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that,” Fields said. “I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. Like I said, I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play.”

Through six games, Fields has completed 54.8% of his passes, averaged 144.8 yards per game and has a 72.7 passer rating — all down from his rookie season. He has thrown four touchdown passes and five interceptions. He has also averaged 47 yards rushing per game and 5.2 per carry.

