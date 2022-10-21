Luke Getsy: Justin Fields simply ‘missed the throw’ in end zone

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn’t sugar-coat what went wrong when quarterback Justin Fields overthrew wide-open tight end Ryan Griffin in the end zone against the Commanders.

“It’s simple,” Getsy said Friday. “The guys did a good job. We just missed the throw.”

Shortly after the game, Fields said the overthrow made him particularly upset. He said it was his job to make the throw — “I got to hit that, I’m an NFL quarterback,” he said —but left some of the blame for Griffin.

“He probably could have ran a little bit more,” Fields said.

The Bears are coming off a season-low seven points in their loss to the Commanders and rank 31st in scoring at 15.5 points per game. They’re averaging 293.5 points per game, which ranks 28th.

Fields, meanwhile, hasn’t taken the next step under Getsy. He has completed 54.8% of his passes, averaged 144.8 yards per game, thrown four touchdowns against five interception and posted a 72.7 passer rating.

