Mac Jones ruled questionable; Bears preparing for both QBs

The Patriots called quarterback Mac Jones questionable to start Monday night against the Bears as he recovers from an ankle injury that opened the door for a rookie to shine.

Jones was limited in practice Saturday for the third-straight day. If he can’t go, Bailey Zappe would start his in his place for the third week in a row. Zappe, a first-year player from Western Kentucky, has won the two games he started, almost beat the Packers in relief and has a 111.4 passer rating this season.

The Bears prepared for both this week, coach Matt Eberflus said after Saturday’s practice.

“They’re a similar style, so it’s really one in the same in terms of that,” Eberflus said.

He and defensive coordinator Alan Williams both said this week that the challenge would be greater if the styles were different — say, if one was a running quarterback.

Eberflus has experience with Jones. With him running the defense, the Colts beat the Patriots 27-17 in December. Jones went 26-for-45 for 299 yards, with two touchdowns, two interceptions and a 74.2 passer rating.

