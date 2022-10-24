Patriots QB Mac Jones active for Bears game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones is active for Monday night’s game against the Bears and is expected to start at quarterback against them.

Coach Bill Belichick refused to name a starter this week, and the Patriots called Jones — as well as 11 other teammates — questionable for “Monday Night Football.” Rookie Bailey Zappe, who had won both his starts after replacing Jones when he hurt his ankle, was the other candidate to start.

The Bears prepared for both quarterbacks. Head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams said doing so was not a tremendous challenge, citing their similar playing styles. They figured the Patriots would run a similar offense regardless of who started.

Jones has struggled this season, losing two of the three games that he started and posting a lowly passer rating of 76.2. Zappe posted a 111.4 passer rating in three games, which included a loss to the Packers in relief of Brian Hoyer.

The highlight of the Bears’ inactives report was who was not on it: N’Keal Harry, who has recovered from high-ankle surgery, will play for the first time this season. The Bears traded the Patriots a 2023 seventh-round pick for the former first-round choice in July.

Bears inactives include cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and receiver Isaiah Coulter.