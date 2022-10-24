The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Bears bounce QB Mac Jones from game, lead Patriots 20-14 at halftime

The Bears took a quick 10-0 lead, then it slipped away when the Patriots went to backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. But they retook control with some big plays just before halftime.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears bounce QB Mac Jones from game, lead Patriots 20-14 at halftime
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday night against the Patriots.

Justin Fields led the Bears to a field goal on their opening drive against the Patriots.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bears looked like a new team as they raced to an early lead against the Patriots, then slipped into the same problems that have derailed them all season.

But after all that, a couple big plays in the final minutes of the second quarter sent them into halftime with a 20-14 lead.

The Bears were up 10-0 with two minutes left in the first quarter.

They forced the Patriots into three-and-outs on their first two possessions and answered each time with a score. Cairo Santos kicked a 42-yard field goal, then Fields finished a 56-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run.

Fields has completed 9 of 13 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception and has a 96.0 passer rating. He has also run 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots brought back quarterback Mac Jones after he’d missed three games with a sprained ankle, but the Bears bounced him from the game in the second quarter. Jones completed 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards, and his last throw was picked off by rookie safety Jaquan Brisker.

The Patriots turned to rookie Bailey Zappe, who quickly connected with Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown pass to get them back in the game.

With the Patriots up 14-10 with six minutes until halftime, the Bears drove 75 yards and got a touchdown pass on Fields’ screen pass to Khalil Herbert for 25 yards to retake the lead 17-14. Then Zappe fumbled at his own 37-yard line, and defensive tackle Justin Jones recovered it.

The Bears turned that into a 23-yard field goal by Santos as time expired.

