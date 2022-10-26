Bears K Cairo Santos named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Two days after he made all four of his field goal tries, Cairo Santos was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Santos continued his perfect streak — he’s made all 11 kicks this season — in the Bears’ 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night. Santos made kicks from 42, 23, 38 and 50 yards, plus all three extra points.

The Bears dominated the Patriots in all three phases.

“We didn’t have a lot of answers for anything,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game. “We didn’t play well in the kicking game. We didn’t play well on defense. We didn’t play well on offense. Obviously, we didn’t coach well. Pick whatever you want. You can say the same about every phase of our game.”

Santos hasn’t missed a field goal since Week 15 of last year, a span of 17 tries.

The Bears’ last NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award went to returner Jakeem Grant in Week 14 last year. Santos last won it in 2020.