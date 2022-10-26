The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Bears C Lucas Patrick headed to IR

Patrick hurt his toe in the first quarter Monday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears center Lucas Patrick hurt his toe Monday night. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears center Lucas Patrick will go on injured reserve after hurting his toe Monday night against the Patriots, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

That leaves Sam Mustipher, who was benched after six starts, to inherit the job back from the veteran. The Bears will promote center Dieter Eiselen from the practice squad as insurance.

Patrick left the Patriots game toward the end of the first quarter of his first start at center this season. He underwent tests Tuesday.

“We’re still determining the extent of that injury,” Eberflus said. “We’ll figure that out as we go.”

The Bears signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal in March with plans that he’d start at center, but he broke his thumb early in training camp and was unable to snap at the start of the season. Patrick rotated at right guard with Teven Jenkins and eventually shifted to left guard when Cody Whitehair was hurt earlier this month.

When the Bears evaluated the best way to improve during their “mini-bye,” they settled on moving Patrick to center and putting veteran MIchael Schofield at left guard.

Pringle to practice

Receiver Byron Pringle is returning to practice after the Bears put him on IR with a calf injury Sept. 27. That opens up a three-week window for him to return to game action.

Eberflus wouldn’t close the door on a return Sunday against the Cowboys.

“We’re gonna see where he goes, in terms of his conditioning level,” he said. “He’s been working with the strength staff and we’re gonna open his window up [Wednesday] for that. And again, if he does really well, we’ll see what happens later in the week.”

Pringle had two catches for 33 yards on three targets through the Bears’ first three games. His snap count was limited early in the season after he returned from a quad injury suffered during training camp.

The Bears gave Pringle a one-year, $4.125 million contract this offseason, making him the lone splurge in a receivers’ room that was desperately in need of new talent.

Fountain signs

Receiver Daurice Fountain, who has experience playing under both Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles, will join the practice squad. The Northern Iowa alum was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2018 who played 67 offensive snaps and 24 special teams downs over three years with the team. He appeared in two games with the Chiefs last year and was on their practice squad this season.

“We know him, understand what kind of guy he is,” Eberflus said. “He’s an excellent young man and a good team guy.”

