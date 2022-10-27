The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Week 8 at Cowboys

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday in Dallas:

By  Patrick FinleyRick TelanderRick MorrisseyJason LieserMark Potash and Laurence Holmes
   
SHARE Bears predictions: Week 8 at Cowboys
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker celebrates his interception Monday night.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker celebrates his interception Monday night.

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday in Dallas:

RICK MORRISSEY

Cowboys, 17-13

Forget all that stuff I said last week about Bill Belichick having a plan for Justin Fields. Eighty-two Fields rushing yards later, it was apparent the old ball coach didn’t. The Cowboys don’t give up points or passing yards or many of the things opponents typically need for success. They do give up rushing yards, though. Hmmmm. Season: 4-3.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 18-17

I’ve been wearing a hair shirt and crawling on my knees in penance for being so wrong about Bears-Patriots on Monday night. The Bears only beat the spread by 28 points, and it easily could have been 35. Are they decent or was that the luckiest game they’ll ever play? Send thoughts to oddsmakers everywhere. Season: 4-3.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Cowboys, 27-20

I can’t wait to see the speed of Fields vs. the speed of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The Bears showed some real positive signs vs New England. It’ll be interesting how they handle success, with a short turnaround, against a better team. Season: 3-4.

PATRICK FINLEY

Cowboys, 23-10

The first round of the 2021 draft featured five quarterbacks, Ja’Marr Chase, Rashawn Slater and others, but there’s nobody I’d rather have than Parsons. He enters the week with 8 sacks — and will leave it with 10. Season: 3-4.

JASON LIESER

Cowboys, 24-13

This is a significant step up in competition for the Bears, and despite the promising victory against the Patriots, they aren’t ready for that yet. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will only get better as he works back from injury. Season: 3-4.

MARK POTASH

Cowboys, 23-16

The Bears are on a high after beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. If Fields takes another step forward, they could pull off another upset. But that will be a tough chore against a Cowboys defense that ranks second in points and yards per play. Season: 4-3.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
1st-and-10: Packers demise could fuel Bears revival
Justin Fields does his best Lamar Jackson impression
Bears trade Robert Quinn to Eagles
Ezekiel Elliott has knee sprain, reportedly will miss game vs. Bears
Bears center Lucas Patrick headed to IR
The Latest
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Rutgers
High School Sports
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield focuses on local talent for ‘Chicago’s Team’
If you look closely there has been success and positive strides made in Tony Stubblefield’s 18 months on the job.
By Joe Henricksen
 
People walk past a Kanye West mural that had been painted over at 958 W. Lake St. in the West Loop.
Entertainment and Culture
Kanye West mural image painted over in West Loop amid antisemitic remarks fallout
A West Loop mural featuring the image of Kanye West was altered to remove the likeness of the rapper.
By Andy Grimm
 
An office inside the Jump Hire’s headquarters in East Garfield Park, where participants in a job training program will learn soft skills such as customer service.
News
Earn-as-you-learn job training to launch on West Side
Participants will get weekly stipends as they complete a four-month program. After that, they are guaranteed a job interview for a position with Rush Health.
By Michael Loria
 
Britain’s Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London in 2020.
Books
Prince Harry memoir, ‘Spare,’ due in January
The memoir’s title is an apparent reference to “the heir and the spare,” a phrase often used to describe royal siblings.
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 
Only 20% of elementary students in Chicago Public Schools scored at grade level in English language arts on average this year. Students are feeling the continued effects of the pandemic, which shut this school and others down for in-person learning for more than a year.
Education
Illinois student test scores remain far below pre-pandemic levels in reading and math
Students in all racial and ethnic groups saw their scores drop since 2019, exacerbating historic achievement gaps between white and Asian students and other students of color.
By Susie An | WBEZ
 