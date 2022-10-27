Bears predictions: Week 8 at Cowboys

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday in Dallas:

RICK MORRISSEY

Cowboys, 17-13

Forget all that stuff I said last week about Bill Belichick having a plan for Justin Fields. Eighty-two Fields rushing yards later, it was apparent the old ball coach didn’t. The Cowboys don’t give up points or passing yards or many of the things opponents typically need for success. They do give up rushing yards, though. Hmmmm. Season: 4-3.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 18-17

I’ve been wearing a hair shirt and crawling on my knees in penance for being so wrong about Bears-Patriots on Monday night. The Bears only beat the spread by 28 points, and it easily could have been 35. Are they decent or was that the luckiest game they’ll ever play? Send thoughts to oddsmakers everywhere. Season: 4-3.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Cowboys, 27-20

I can’t wait to see the speed of Fields vs. the speed of Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The Bears showed some real positive signs vs New England. It’ll be interesting how they handle success, with a short turnaround, against a better team. Season: 3-4.

PATRICK FINLEY

Cowboys, 23-10

The first round of the 2021 draft featured five quarterbacks, Ja’Marr Chase, Rashawn Slater and others, but there’s nobody I’d rather have than Parsons. He enters the week with 8 sacks — and will leave it with 10. Season: 3-4.

JASON LIESER

Cowboys, 24-13

This is a significant step up in competition for the Bears, and despite the promising victory against the Patriots, they aren’t ready for that yet. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will only get better as he works back from injury. Season: 3-4.

MARK POTASH

Cowboys, 23-16

The Bears are on a high after beating the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. If Fields takes another step forward, they could pull off another upset. But that will be a tough chore against a Cowboys defense that ranks second in points and yards per play. Season: 4-3.

