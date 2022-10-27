The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears OC: Justin Fields improving but ‘nowhere near where he wants to be’

Quarterback Justin Fields is getting better but still not close to where he wants to be — or where the Bears expect him to end up.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears OC: Justin Fields improving but ‘nowhere near where he wants to be’
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws against the Patriots on Monday night.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws against the Patriots on Monday night.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields is getting better but still not close to where he wants to be — or where the Bears expect him to end up.

“I think it’s gotten better each week, and it needs to continue to get better because he’s nowhere near where he wants to be or where we want him to be,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. “But it gets better each week. He gets more confident each week, not only in our relationship, our scheme, but being on the field and understanding what it looks like, what it feels like, coverages, fronts and all that stuff.

“I think just as he continues to get that experience, it will keep feeling better.”

Asked whether Monday night’s 33-14 win was Fields’ most complete game, Getsy steered the conversation toward steady improvement.

“I say this every week, right? But I truly think every week it just gets a little better,” he said. “I know there were only seven points against Washington, but it was probably one of our best execution games — until we got inside that 5-yard line, for some reason.”

Fields went 13-for-21 for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception Monday night. He ran 14 times for a team-high 82 yards. Ten of his carries were designed runs.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears predictions: Week 8 at Cowboys
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Trading Robert Quinn ‘made too much sense’
1st-and-10: Packers demise could fuel Bears revival
Justin Fields does his best Lamar Jackson impression
Bears trade Robert Quinn to Eagles
Ezekiel Elliott has knee sprain, reportedly will miss game vs. Bears
The Latest
At The Table with Lynn Sweet, David Corn, Tina Sfondeles, Dave McKinney and Dan Mihalopoulos.
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Leading up to the midterm elections, Lynn Sweet was joined by bestselling author David Corn and a political panel with Tina Sfondeles, Dave McKinney and Dan Mihalopoulos on October 20.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, attending a basketball game in Los Angeles last spring with girlfriend Chaney Jones.
Columnists
Watching Ye crash and burn
The former Kanye West succumbs to a widespread malady.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_27_at_7.58.05_AM.png
Columnists
What about whataboutism: A conversation with David Corn
“Hunter Biden is one guy, and whatever happened with Hunter Biden and his laptop and anything is a peanut compared to an insurrectionists riot,” said David Corn, author of “American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan looking to make history, share it with ‘Pop’
With just seven more points needed on Friday against San Antonio, DeRozan will reach the 20,000-point scoring mark for his career. To do it in San Antonio and in front of his NBA coaching father figure in Gregg Popovich, would make it even sweeter.
By Joe Cowley
 
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Rutgers
High School Sports
DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield focuses on local talent for ‘Chicago’s Team’
If you look closely there has been success and positive strides made in Tony Stubblefield’s 18 months on the job.
By Joe Henricksen
 