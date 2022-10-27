Bears OC: Justin Fields improving but ‘nowhere near where he wants to be’

Quarterback Justin Fields is getting better but still not close to where he wants to be — or where the Bears expect him to end up.

“I think it’s gotten better each week, and it needs to continue to get better because he’s nowhere near where he wants to be or where we want him to be,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday. “But it gets better each week. He gets more confident each week, not only in our relationship, our scheme, but being on the field and understanding what it looks like, what it feels like, coverages, fronts and all that stuff.

“I think just as he continues to get that experience, it will keep feeling better.”

Asked whether Monday night’s 33-14 win was Fields’ most complete game, Getsy steered the conversation toward steady improvement.

“I say this every week, right? But I truly think every week it just gets a little better,” he said. “I know there were only seven points against Washington, but it was probably one of our best execution games — until we got inside that 5-yard line, for some reason.”

Fields went 13-for-21 for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception Monday night. He ran 14 times for a team-high 82 yards. Ten of his carries were designed runs.