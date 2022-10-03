Cody Whitehair out, Cairo Santos back for Bears

Bears kicker Cairo Santos is back at Halas Hall on Monday after missing Sunday’s game and two practices last week with a personal issue, head coach Matt Eberflus said.

The Bears signed Michael Badgley on Saturday to take his place, and on Sunday he made all three field goal tries. Eberflus credited Badgley for his performance, but said Santos’ personal issue had been handled.

“His personal matter is all set and I’ll let him talk about that— but everything looks good in that regard, which is outstanding,” Eberflus said. “And Badgley, what a great job by him coming in, filling in in a short notice. ... He he did an awesome job for our football team.”

Another Bears veteran got worse news Monday. Eberflus said Cody Whitehair will miss significant time with a right knee injury after leaving Sunday’s game. He expects Whitehair to return at some point this season, though he was non-committal when asked whether he was an injured reserve candidate. IR trips require players to miss at least four games.

“The guy started 99 games and has missed two during that career, so you talk about tough,” he said. “And a guy that really shows Chicago Bear toughness. That’s Cody Whitehair. We’re going to miss him for a little bit of time.”

With Whitehair out, the Bears will continue to play the lineup with which they finished the 20-12 loss to the Giants. Lucas Patrick will play left guard, while Teven Jenkins will stay at right guard. The two had been rotating at right guard entering Sunday’s game.

