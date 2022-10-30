The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert

Plus, a look at Eddie Jackson’s turnover tenacity and more offensive line shuffling.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert
A photo of Bears running back Khalil Herbert diving into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Herbert had 99 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Bears’ implosion during their 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday left them with few positives, but there’s still a lot to like about their running game.

That can’t be the entirety of their offense like it was early in the season, but it’s a big part of the equation to finding a viable identity. And as they approach the trade deadline Tuesday, it would be prudent for them to hang on to running backsDavid MontgomeryandKhalil Herbert.

Those two and quarterbackJustin Fieldscombined for 212 yards on 39 rushes for a robust average of 5.4 per carry. Herbert ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Montgomery added 53 on 15 and caught three passes for 22 yards.

“They’re a really good defense, but we were able to scheme up some things and get after them a little bit,” Montgomery said.

He also had one of the costliest mistakes of the game, however, fumbling on a 13-yard catch in the third quarter when linebackerLeighton Vander Eschhit him.Micah Parsonsrecovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown and a 42-23 lead.

Montgomery is the more likely trade candidate of the two running backs because he’s going to be a free agent at the end of the season. But even though Herbert is outgaining him 6.2 yards per carry to 3.9, Montgomery is by far the Bears’ best pass-blocking running back and is a reliable option for Fields as a receiver.

Jackson gets pick

There’s a very short list from which to choose, but the Bears’ best defensive play of the game was when safetyEddie Jacksoncut off a deep pass up the middle forCeeDee Lambjust before halftime and returned the interception into field-goal range.

That swung the game from the Cowboys potentially going up 35-14 at halftime to the Bears getting to the locker room down just 28-17.

Jackson had 10 interceptions over his first three seasons, making two Pro Bowls, but none in 2020 or ’21. He seems to have rediscovered his tenacity for turnovers this season with four picks.

It was uncertain whether he’d last with the Bears as general managerRyan Poleslooked to dump big contracts in the offseason, but Jackson is making a strong case to be part of the Bears’ future.

“I’m really encouraged,” Poles said last week. “He struggled a little bit last year, but his ability to make plays right now has been good. I like his physicality. I thought that was lacking a little bit before. He’s coming in and making tackles and making plays, so that’s been great.”

O-line carousel

The Bears are running out of offensive linemen.

With starting right tackleLarry Boromout because of a concussion, they used their fifth starting lineup combination in eight games. VeteranRiley Reiffstarted for Borom, andSam Mustiphermoved back to center withLucas Patrickon injured reserve after hurting his toe.

Right guardTeven Jenkins, arguably their most consistent lineman this season, missed part of the game because of an apparent leg injury, leaving the Bears to playDieter Eiselenon offense for the first time in his career. Eiselen was on the practice squad until this week.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance
The Bears lose 49-29 to the Cowboys. That’s entertainment? Yes, it is.
Bill Belichick passes George Halas as Patriots beat Jets
Bears QB Justin Fields battered — but better — in loss to Cowboys
The Latest
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.
Bears
Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys
Safety Jaquan Brisker has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) scores on a 36-yard return of a fumble recovery that gave Dallas a 42-23 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Bears
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
Parsons should have been down after recovering David Montgomery’s fumble. But Justin Fields leaped over him, no other player touched him and Parsons was off to the end zone. “I thought he was down by contact and they were celebrating,” Teven Jenkins said.
By Mark Potash
 
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro will become the new manager of the Royals.
MLB
Royals will hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as new manager
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a widespread shakeup within the organization after finishing with a 65-97 record for their sixth straight losing season.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith trailing in coverage on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s touchdown catch.
Bears
Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance
It’s a recurring problem: Any time the Bears face an offense that knows what it’s doing, it overwhelms them.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Luna Blues Machine musicians and sisters Balinda Cervantes (left) and Maritza Cervantes (right) during the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Maxwell Street Market, Sunday, October 30, 2022.
News
Maxwell Street Market celebrates Halloween, Día de los Muertos
Children decorate pumpkins and grab candy in anticipation of Halloween on Monday and Día de los Muertos, ‘a chance to remember our ancestors,’ on Tuesday.
By David Struett
 