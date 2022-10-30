Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Bears’ implosion during their 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday left them with few positives, but there’s still a lot to like about their running game.

That can’t be the entirety of their offense like it was early in the season, but it’s a big part of the equation to finding a viable identity. And as they approach the trade deadline Tuesday, it would be prudent for them to hang on to running backsDavid MontgomeryandKhalil Herbert.

Those two and quarterbackJustin Fieldscombined for 212 yards on 39 rushes for a robust average of 5.4 per carry. Herbert ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Montgomery added 53 on 15 and caught three passes for 22 yards.

“They’re a really good defense, but we were able to scheme up some things and get after them a little bit,” Montgomery said.

He also had one of the costliest mistakes of the game, however, fumbling on a 13-yard catch in the third quarter when linebackerLeighton Vander Eschhit him.Micah Parsonsrecovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown and a 42-23 lead.

Montgomery is the more likely trade candidate of the two running backs because he’s going to be a free agent at the end of the season. But even though Herbert is outgaining him 6.2 yards per carry to 3.9, Montgomery is by far the Bears’ best pass-blocking running back and is a reliable option for Fields as a receiver.

Jackson gets pick

There’s a very short list from which to choose, but the Bears’ best defensive play of the game was when safetyEddie Jacksoncut off a deep pass up the middle forCeeDee Lambjust before halftime and returned the interception into field-goal range.

That swung the game from the Cowboys potentially going up 35-14 at halftime to the Bears getting to the locker room down just 28-17.

Jackson had 10 interceptions over his first three seasons, making two Pro Bowls, but none in 2020 or ’21. He seems to have rediscovered his tenacity for turnovers this season with four picks.

It was uncertain whether he’d last with the Bears as general managerRyan Poleslooked to dump big contracts in the offseason, but Jackson is making a strong case to be part of the Bears’ future.

“I’m really encouraged,” Poles said last week. “He struggled a little bit last year, but his ability to make plays right now has been good. I like his physicality. I thought that was lacking a little bit before. He’s coming in and making tackles and making plays, so that’s been great.”

O-line carousel

The Bears are running out of offensive linemen.

With starting right tackleLarry Boromout because of a concussion, they used their fifth starting lineup combination in eight games. VeteranRiley Reiffstarted for Borom, andSam Mustiphermoved back to center withLucas Patrickon injured reserve after hurting his toe.

Right guardTeven Jenkins, arguably their most consistent lineman this season, missed part of the game because of an apparent leg injury, leaving the Bears to playDieter Eiselenon offense for the first time in his career. Eiselen was on the practice squad until this week.

