Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys

Takeaways from Sunday’s 49-29 loss to the Cowboys:

A shovel pass?

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s most questionable call of the game came with 11 seconds left in the first half and the Bears facing third-and-4 at the Cowboys’ 18. Rather than throw into the end zone, Getsy had quarterback Justin Fields throw a shovel pass to David Montgomery, which went for no gain.

The Bears took a timeout and kicked a 36-yard field goal.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he liked the play because “we know they’re going to be softer” up the middle, while Fields said execution had to be better.

“We’ve just got to have better blocking in front,” Fields said.

A rare TD for Kmet

Tight end Cole Kmet caught his first touchdown pass since Dec. 6, 2020, on the fourth play of the fourth quarter. On second-and-4, he ran a corner route on a fake handoff and slipped behind the cornerback.

“We had run multiple times earlier in the game, so it was really stable to run off the corner,” Kmet said.

Fields credited “great protection up front.”

With Jimmy Graham serving as Matt Nagy’s preferred red zone option in 2020 and 2021, Kmet had two touchdowns in his first nine career games — and then 31 games without a score.

Sacked

On third-and-12 in the fourth quarter, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker blitzed and recorded the Bears’ only sack of the game. He has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.