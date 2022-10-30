The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys

Safety Jaquan Brisker has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Takeaways from Bears’ loss to Cowboys
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker sacks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Takeaways from Sunday’s 49-29 loss to the Cowboys:

A shovel pass?

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s most questionable call of the game came with 11 seconds left in the first half and the Bears facing third-and-4 at the Cowboys’ 18. Rather than throw into the end zone, Getsy had quarterback Justin Fields throw a shovel pass to David Montgomery, which went for no gain.

The Bears took a timeout and kicked a 36-yard field goal.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he liked the play because “we know they’re going to be softer” up the middle, while Fields said execution had to be better.

“We’ve just got to have better blocking in front,” Fields said.

A rare TD for Kmet

Tight end Cole Kmet caught his first touchdown pass since Dec. 6, 2020, on the fourth play of the fourth quarter. On second-and-4, he ran a corner route on a fake handoff and slipped behind the cornerback.

“We had run multiple times earlier in the game, so it was really stable to run off the corner,” Kmet said.

Fields credited “great protection up front.”

With Jimmy Graham serving as Matt Nagy’s preferred red zone option in 2020 and 2021, Kmet had two touchdowns in his first nine career games — and then 31 games without a score.

Sacked

On third-and-12 in the fourth quarter, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker blitzed and recorded the Bears’ only sack of the game. He has three sacks this season, the most of any rookie defensive back in franchise history.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance
The Bears lose 49-29 to the Cowboys. That’s entertainment? Yes, it is.
Bill Belichick passes George Halas as Patriots beat Jets
Bears QB Justin Fields battered — but better — in loss to Cowboys
The Latest
A photo of Bears running back Khalil Herbert diving into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cowboys.
Bears
Bears notebook: Running game still strong with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert
Plus, a look at Eddie Jackson’s turnover tenacity and more offensive line shuffling.
By Jason Lieser
 
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) scores on a 36-yard return of a fumble recovery that gave Dallas a 42-23 lead over the Bears in the third quarter Sunday at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Bears
Bears caught flat-footed on Micah Parsons’ fumble recovery TD
Parsons should have been down after recovering David Montgomery’s fumble. But Justin Fields leaped over him, no other player touched him and Parsons was off to the end zone. “I thought he was down by contact and they were celebrating,” Teven Jenkins said.
By Mark Potash
 
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro will become the new manager of the Royals.
MLB
Royals will hire Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as new manager
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny, who was fired as part of a widespread shakeup within the organization after finishing with a 65-97 record for their sixth straight losing season.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith trailing in coverage on Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s touchdown catch.
Bears
Cowboys cook Bears’ defense 49-29 in ‘embarrassing’ performance
It’s a recurring problem: Any time the Bears face an offense that knows what it’s doing, it overwhelms them.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Luna Blues Machine musicians and sisters Balinda Cervantes (left) and Maritza Cervantes (right) during the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Maxwell Street Market, Sunday, October 30, 2022.
News
Maxwell Street Market celebrates Halloween, Día de los Muertos
Children decorate pumpkins and grab candy in anticipation of Halloween on Monday and Día de los Muertos, ‘a chance to remember our ancestors,’ on Tuesday.
By David Struett
 