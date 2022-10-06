Bears predictions: Week 5 at Vikings

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Vikings:

RICK MORRISSEY

Vikings 27-16

If the Bears are looking for a get-well game on offense, this one doesn’t seem like a good fit. It’s not that the Vikings are that good; it’s that the Bears’ offense has been that bad. Here’s where things stand four games into the season: In the search for progress from a struggling Justin Fields, we’ll take baby steps. Season: 3-1.

RICK TELANDER

Vikings 23-20

You wonder if the Vikings picked up any civility inEngland last week. Doubtful, even with a W. So they’ll want to punish the Bears in front of“Skol, Vikings!” home crowd. The skilled, up-and-down Kirk Cousins reminds me of former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, but with slightly more personality. Season: 3-1.

LAURENCE HOLMES

Vikings 30-12

With the way the Bears defense is going it’s hard to pick them in any game left on the schedule. Cousins is great in afternoon kickoffs and has enough weapons to make this one hurt. Season: 2-2.

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings 28-10

Weird things happen in London: the Vikings were a double-doink away from heading to overtime against an Alvin Kamara-less Saints team quarterbacked by Andy Dalton. The Vikes won’t play that poorly again, even after fighting jet lag this week. Season: 1-3.

JASON LIESER

Vikings 25-17

The Vikings aren’t as good as their 3-1 record looks, but they’re better than the Bears at quarterback (Cousins), running back (Dalvin Cook) and wide receiver (Justin Jefferson). The Bears can’t score enough to keep up with that. Season: 2-2.

MARK POTASH

Vikings 23-17

The Bears usually play the Vikings tough at U.S. Bank Stadium and should be better in all three phases than they were last week against the Giants. Their offense, though, is a tough sell, especially on the road.Season: 3-1.