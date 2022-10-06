Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I don’t think he’s had a rough month’

Despite statistics that scream otherwise, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy tried to paint a rosy picture of quarterback Justin Fields’ play over the first four games of the season.

“I don’t think he’s had a rough month,” Getsy said Thursday. “I think he’s gotten better every week.”

It’s still not good enough. Fields ranks last in completions (34), completion percentage (50.7), interception frequency (6% of his throws) and passer rating (58.7).

Getsy did acknowledge that Fields missed open receivers in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants, particularly in the red zone.

“We gotta take the completions when they’re there,” he said. “I think he passed up a couple of cheap completions.”

The Bears are 31st in the NFL with 16 points per game. They have scored just six touchdowns and are 26th in third-down success at a 34% conversion rate.

They’re second-to-last at 274.8 yards of total offense, ahead of only the Panthers.