The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I don’t think he’s had a rough month’

The Bears quarterback ranks last in completions, completion percentage, interception frequency and passer rating.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I don’t think he’s had a rough month’
A photo of Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy coaching during a preseason game this year.

The Bears are 31st in the NFL in scoring under Getsy.

AP Photos

Despite statistics that scream otherwise, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy tried to paint a rosy picture of quarterback Justin Fields’ play over the first four games of the season.

“I don’t think he’s had a rough month,” Getsy said Thursday. “I think he’s gotten better every week.”

It’s still not good enough. Fields ranks last in completions (34), completion percentage (50.7), interception frequency (6% of his throws) and passer rating (58.7).

Getsy did acknowledge that Fields missed open receivers in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants, particularly in the red zone.

“We gotta take the completions when they’re there,” he said. “I think he passed up a couple of cheap completions.”

The Bears are 31st in the NFL with 16 points per game. They have scored just six touchdowns and are 26th in third-down success at a 34% conversion rate.

They’re second-to-last at 274.8 yards of total offense, ahead of only the Panthers.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears predictions: Week 5 at Vikings
Vikings stars Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook aim for Bears’ weak spots
Jerry Vainisi, general manager during Bears’ only Super Bowl-winning season, dies
Bears hope WR N’Keal Harry jolts passing game, but status uncertain vs. Vikings
Matt Eberflus calls Tua concussion ‘terrible,’ says Bears mindful of safety
Bears’ Justin Fields can’t run at the expense of throwing downfield
The Latest
Cook County’s Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.
Letters to the Editor
Don’t be misled by badly flawed report on juvenile temporary detention center
The report has besmirched the valuable work that the JTDC’s diligent and compassionate staff do every day.
By Letters to the Editor
 
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly attorney told singer will have to appear in state court for future hearings
Prosecutors said they were not ready to make a decision about whether they would continue with their prosecution.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm
 
SC_NYC_Facade.PNG
Theater
Second City plans expansion to New York
A new space in Brooklyn will supplement the existing theaters in Chicago and Toronto.
By Darel Jevens
 
Runners race down LaSalle Street near Wacker Drive during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2015. |
Olympic Sports
Chicago Marathon survival guide: Everything you need to know about Sunday’s race
Here’s how you can watch in person or from your couch, track a runner, plus tips on how to successfully maneuver around the city during the marathon Sunday.
By Katelyn Haas
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reacts after getting picked off.
White Sox
White Sox year in review: It wasn’t pretty
The tragic tale of the 2022 White Sox began last October when the Astros exposed them in the ALDS, leaving no doubt where the Sox stood in baseball’s hierarchy of teams.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 