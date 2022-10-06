The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson remains out as Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looms

Jefferson would present enough of a challenge even for Johnson, but it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll get a shot at Kyler Gordon or Kindle Vildor instead.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears top CB Jaylon Johnson remains out as Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looms
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson covering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson last season.

Johnson has been the Bears’ best cornerback each of the last two seasons.

AP Photos

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams likened the job of trying to manage Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook to having “a full plate.”

“Not to diminish the other guys on the team, but those are two dynamic players,” Williams said. “That’s really what creates the problem: They can beat you in two ways. So you have to pick and choose ... where you put guys and what you focus on.”

Imagine if he doesn’t have his best cornerback.

Jaylon Johnson missed practice again Thursday, adding doubt to the likelihood of him being available to tangle with Jefferson on Sunday. He has been out since hurting his quad muscle in practice Sept. 22.

That leaves the Bears with unproven rookie Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor as their best options.

Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones also played 25 snaps last week against the Giants. He was back at practice after missing Wednesday because of an illness.

The disparity between Johnson and the rest of the Bears’ cornerbacks was clear in the first two games when he didn’t have a single pass thrown to the player he was covering.

According to Pro Football Reference, quarterbacks have completed 20 of 29 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown when throwing Gordon’s way, and they’ve gone 12 of 18 for 158 yards and a touchdown against Vildor.

It was like that last season, too, when Johnson was the only Bears cornerback to hold quarterbacks under 69% completions when they threw at him.

Jefferson, meanwhile, is arguably the toughest wide receiver to cover in the NFL and has 28 catches for 393 yards and two touchdowns.

The Vikings also have nine-year veteran Adam Thielen, who had 726 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and productive No. 3 receiver K.J. Osborn. The only Bears receiver with more yardage than Osborn (118) is Darnell Mooney (121).

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 243: Picking a Bears-Vikings winner
Bears RB David Montgomery back at practice after missing 2 weeks with ankle injury
Luke Getsy on Justin Fields: ‘I don’t think he’s had a rough month’
Bears predictions: Week 5 at Vikings
Vikings stars Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook aim for Bears’ weak spots
Jerry Vainisi, general manager during Bears’ only Super Bowl-winning season, dies
The Latest
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
First day of City Council budget hearings: CPD hiring, mayor’s staff under scrutiny
The lines of questioning from alderpersons include the size of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office (too big, many said) to what the city is doing to recruit and train enough police officers to keep pace with a record number of retirements.
By Fran Spielman
 
Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, speaks to students — many of whom came from Ukraine — at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood Thursday.
Chicago
Quigley visits Ukrainian Village school where one-third of student body fled war in Ukraine
St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village fields daily inquiries from parents fleeing the European country as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, according to school officials.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Election_2020_Marijuana_Legalization.jpg
Marijuana
Pot twist: Cannabis firm says federal judge can’t order it pay nearly $1M in back rent because its business isn’t legal under federal law
But the landlord insists its lease is both “valid and enforceable.”
By Allison Novelo
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields talks to offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 243: Picking a Bears-Vikings winner
Luke Getsy seems to see something in Justin Fields that everyone else is missing.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Harry Styles has announced a sixth show at the United Center in October.
Music
Harry Styles opening night show in Chicago postponed
Thursday night’s show is being rescheduled for Monday night at the United Center.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 