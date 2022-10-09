The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Bears’ inactives vs. Vikings: RB David Montgomery returns from ankle injury

Montgomery was listed as questionable after missing the last game but said he felt good in limited practice reps.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears running back David Montgomery playing against the Vikings last season

David Montgomery has been out since hurting his ankle against the Texans in Week 3.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

MINNEAPOLIS — Bears running back David Montgomery will play against the Vikings on Sunday just two weeks after suffering an ankle injury against the Texans.

Montgomery missed most of that game and was out against the Giants last week, but was back at practice Thursday and was listed as questionable to face the Vikings.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:
TE Jake Tonges
DL Kingsley Jonathan
CB Jaylon Johnson
DB Dane Cruikshank

Montgomery has been the Bears’ leading rusher every season since they drafted him in the third round in 2019.

He ran for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie, then followed with a career year of 1,070 and eight in 2020. He missed four games with a knee injury last season and finished with 849 yards and seven touchdowns.

After a rough opener in the rain, Montgomery ran for 122 yards on 15 carries against the Packers in Week 2. He had three carries for 11 yards against the Texans the next week before defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour rolled into his leg at the end of a play.

Khalil Herbert had 234 yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns while Montgomery was out, but Montgomery is more proven as a receiver and is the Bears’ top pass blocker.

Johnson, meanwhile, is the Bears’ best cornerback, and his absence is extremely problematic given that they’ll face one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL in Justin Jefferson.

Johnson faced zero passes when he was in coverage the first two games, while opposing quarterbacks targeted Kindle Vildor and rookie Kyler Gordon.

