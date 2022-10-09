One week after muffed punt, Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD

MINNEAPOLIS —Rookie receiver Velus Jones touched the ball on offense for the first time of his career Sunday —and scored. On first-and-goal at the 9 on the first drive of the third quarter, Jones went in motion from left to right and caught a touch pass from Fields on a speed sweep. He went around the right edge and plowed into the end zone.

“It was just going over practice, visualizing me actually scoring a touchdown,” Jones said after the Bears’ 29-22 loss. “I believed when my number was called, I was gonna make it happen for the team. That’s what happened.”

That’s a different feeling than last week, when Jones muffed a punt with about two minutes to play that cost the Bears a chance to try to beat the Giants.

“I know who I am and I know the player I can be,” he said.

D-Mo back

Two weeks after suffering a grisly injury to his right knee and ankle, running back David Montgomery started Sunday. He caught four passes for a team-high 62 yards and ran 12 times for 20 yards. His best gain was a nine-yard touchdown at the end of the first half.

“If you love playing the game, you don’t ever want to sit out or be on the side,” he said. “I was trying my best to come back in the smartest way possible.”

The jersey he wore during warmups didn’t look very smart — the Bears spelled his last name “Montogomery,” with an extra “O.” It was fixed before kickoff.

This and that

• After missing last week’s game for personal reasons, Bears kicker Cairo Santos made field goals of 43, 50 and 51 yards.

“ I was able to get back in the rhythm just like I did against Houston,” Santos said.

• Linebacker Matt Adams left the game with a calf injury.