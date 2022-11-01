The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, give up 2nd-round pick

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent most of his first year on the job unloading players for draft picks, but went for it on Claypool.

By  Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
   
A photo of Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrating a touchdown.

Chase Claypool has 12 touchdowns in three seasons with the Steelers.

Don Wright/AP

The Bears are finally bringing in some proven help at wide receiver.

They acquired Steelers standout Chase Claypool for a second-round pick hours before the 3 p.m. trade deadline Tuesday.

Claypool fell out of favor with the Steelers after they drafted him in the second round out of Notre Dame in 2020, but should provide an instant boost to the Bears. He has 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown this season. Darnell Mooney is the Bears’ leading receiver at 364 yards, but no one else has more than 165.

Claypool, 24, was a force in his first two seasons: In 31 games, he caught 121 passes for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus he ran 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bears had an extra 2023 second-round pick from trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Ravens on Monday. It’s unclear which pick they will send to the Steelers; the Bears’ own selection will likely be much better.

New general manager Ryan Poles said last offseason that he wanted to give Justin Fields help at receiver, then did so on the cheap, signing Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis to one-year deals and trading a future seventh-round pick to the Patriots for N’Keal Harry in July. Claypool represents by far his biggest investment at the position, and at just the right time — the Bears believe that their pass game is beginning to make steady improvements to go with the league’s best rushing attack.

Claypool has 1 12 years left on his contract. Given the trade capital the Bears gave up, they could look to extend his deal this offseason. That might make more sense for the Bears than trying to sign free agents from an underwhelming class in March.

The Bears have been the biggest player at the trade deadline this year, dealing defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles and Smith to the Ravens.

Poles is scheduled to meet the media later this afternoon.

