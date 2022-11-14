The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 14, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Should bad officiating calls lead to consequences? Matt Eberflus mum

Still annoyed with an illegal hands to the face call on Jaylon Johnson that negated Jack Sanborn’s interception Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus refused to say whether officials should face consequences if they miss calls.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Should bad officiating calls lead to consequences? Matt Eberflus mum
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 3-7.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

“I mean, I don’t think that’s really my question to answer,” he said Monday, one day after the Bears’ 31-30 loss to the Lions. “I think that I’m here to coach the team. But I would say this. There are things in the game that happen. We as players and coaches have to overcome adversity.

“Adversity comes in many ways, as I said [Sunday]. You as a football team have to look at each other and say, ‘OK, that’s that. Now let’s move forward and let’s overcome this adversity through execution.’”

Johnson was flagged with 11:42 to play and the Bears up 14. The Lions scored twice on the next four plays — first on a D’Andre Swift run and then on Jeff Okudah’s interception — to tie the game.

The Bears were ahead by six with the ball in their hands with 7:38 to play, though, and “should’ve closed the deal,” Eberflus said.

