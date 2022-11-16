Bears claim former first-round pick Taco Charlton

The Bears claimed defensive end Taco Charlton, a former first-round pick, off waivers from the Saints practice squad Wednesday.

Charlton played for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who was then a linebackers coach, after the Cowboys drafted him No. 28 overall out of Michigan in 2017. In 2020, he played for the Chiefs, who also employed Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

“We know the man. ... ” Eberflus said. “We’re excited to have him. We’re excited to see where it can go.”

Charlton will give the Bears depth on a defensive line that has struggled to rush the passer. He has 111⁄ 2 sacks and four forced fumbles in five seasons while playing for the Cowboys, Chiefs, Dolphins and Steelers. In 11 games with the Steelers last year, he posted 18 tackles and one-half sack.

To make room, the Bears waived defensive end Kingsley Jonathan on Tuesday.

The Bears also activated linebacker Matt Adams from injured reserve.