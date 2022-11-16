The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Bears Sports Columnists

Justin Fields’ running is fun, fun, fun, but how about a few more pass plays? Maybe even the deep kind?

The Bears’ big goal this season is for the quarterback to progress as a passer. So far, the progress has been slow.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Justin Fields’ running is fun, fun, fun, but how about a few more pass plays? Maybe even the deep kind?
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Dolphins.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against the Dolphins on Nov. 6 at Soldier Field.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When a wide-open Cole Kmet hauled in a 50-yard touchdown reception against Detroit on Sunday, the idea, the promise and the threat of Bears quarterback Justin Fields coalesced, at least for one play. At that moment, a coaching staff’s and fan base’s most earnest desire could have been summed up in one sentence: More of that, please!

It doesn’t matter whether Lions safety Kerby Joseph simply forgot about Kmet or whether he was so worried Fields was going to run with the ball that he decided to ignore the tight end. What matters is the lesson from the play that needs to be embraced: Fields’ legs should lead to more opportunities for his arm.

The benefit of all this running should be more big pass plays. 

To date, that hasn’t happened nearly enough. 

If I were on the Bears coaching staff (looks at phone, still not ringing), I would press for more throws from Fields, specifically more deep throws. Everybody is in love with the running game these days. The Bears’ track club of Fields, Khalil Herbert (now on injured reserve) and David Montgomery has pushed the team to the top of the NFL in rushing attempts (360), rushing yards (2,017) and yards per carry (5.6). And it’s not just the Bears who are running more. Other teams seem to be falling in love with the running game again.

But let’s assume it’s a fad. Until notified otherwise, let’s stick to a much older trend, the one that says that teams, in order to be successful, have to be able to stretch the field. If you’ve been watching the Bears’ games, you know it’s not breaking news that they’re last in the league in passing attempts (208) and completions (123); second from last in passing yards (1,494); and tied for fourth from last in completions of 20 yards or more (21).

One passing stat is reason for optimism. Fields has four completions of 40 yards or more, which is tied for 12th in the league. It suggests that opponents are worried to distraction about his ability to tuck the ball under his arm and take off. It means receivers get some alone time. To reiterate: More of that, please!

It would be nice if offensive coordinator Luke Getsy would open up the passing game in the final seven games of the season, starting Sunday in Atlanta.

I know: If only it were that easy. The Bears’ offensive line knows how to run-block. It struggles in pass blocking. It’s a big reason why Getsy and head coach Matt Eberflus have embraced the idea of Fields as a running quarterback. If he’s going to get pulverized, let it be by a linebacker or safety, not a defensive tackle who has trouble keeping the pounds off.

To make matters worse, it’s not as if the Bears have receivers who have shown the ability to get open consistently. But before we put the linemen and receivers in stocks on Michigan Avenue, where they can be properly ridiculed, it’s important to know that Fields bears some of the responsibility for the offense’s lack of a legitimate passing attack. Even when he does have blocking, he tends to lock in on one receiver instead of going through his progressions. His accuracy has been suspect (58.9%, near the bottom of the league). And sometimes he gives up too quickly on a pass play and takes off.

But running is good, right? We all agree it’s been tons of fun watching him tear up defenses, right? Absolutely. Somehow, the Bears have made 3-7 entertaining. Who thought that possible?

Yet the biggest goal of the season is for Fields to make progress as a passer. So far, the progress has been slow. There certainly have been flashes. A few of his passes have been so perfectly thrown they could have produced a poetry anthology. But there have been head-scratchers, too, like the pick-6 he threw against the Lions. Mostly, the sample size has been as big as an hors d’oeuvre tray.

The Bears’ run-first offensive approach gives them the best chance to win, even though they’ve lost six of their last seven games. But winning should be secondary to Fields’ development. 

Given the size and speed of NFL players, it’s hard to imagine a running quarterback holding up over time. At some point, the Bears are going to have to find out if the kid can throw. He’s thrown for more than 200 yards in just one game this season. His backers will view that as criticism or a lack of belief. It’s neither. It’s more a matter of eyesight. It’s hard to believe in something you haven’t seen yet.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears claim former first-round pick Taco Charlton
Matt Eberflus: Bears expect Khalil Herbert to play again this season
Dual-threat quarterbacks are the way to go
Bears put RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
1st-and-10: Clock still starts for Ryan Poles in 2023
Matt Eberflus: Jaylon Johnson’s injury no excuse for coverage
The Latest
Playwright Vichet Chum (pictured at Steppenwolf Theatre) is the child of Cambodian refugees and writes about the aftermath of the country’s genocide in his world-premiere play “Bald Sisters.”
Theater
Steppenwolf’s ‘Bald Sisters’ recalls Cambodian genocide with resilience, humor
In his world premiere play, writer Vichet Chum honors family members who survived the Pol Pot regime.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
A judge has dismissed former kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.
NFL
Court dismisses lawsuit from former Jaguars kicker
Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer.
By Mark Long | Associated Press
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference in the Greektown neighborhood, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he signed a disaster proclamation and called on the Illinois National Guard to support over 500 migrants who were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to Illinois, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
The advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted a pair of photos showing a mayoral SUV parked in the North Avenue bike lane outside Roeser’s Bakery and the mayor waiting in line inside.
By Fran Spielman
 
A vaper smokes an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine in 2019.
Columnists
Bans on flavored vaping products could send vapers back to smoking tobacco
Supporters of California’s ban were so focused on portraying themselves as righteous protectors of children that they did not even acknowledge this danger.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Shane Jason Woods
Metro/State
Downstate man who played role in Jan. 6 riot now charged with murder after crash that killed Skokie woman
Lauren Wegner, 35, died in the Nov. 8 crash that has led to the new charges against Shane Woods. The Illinois State Police say two others, a 61-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from Granite City, were injured in the four-vehicle crash, as was Woods.
By Jon Seidel
 