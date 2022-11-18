The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

A Justin Fields football card just sold for $90K

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most popular players over the past month. Look no further than the trading card world

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE A Justin Fields football card just sold for $90K
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most popular players over the past month. Look no further than the trading card world, where the Bears quarterback’s rookie card sold at auction for $90,000 on Thursday night.

The card was a Black Finite Prizms card from 2021, graded 8.5 by Beckett. It was 1-of-1. The auction closed at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The sale took place in PWCC’s November Premier Auction and marked the most money ever paid for a Fields card. Per PWCC, his previous high was $19,525, set in May.

Fields has emerged as a rushing star this season. His 555 rushing yards over the Bears’ past five games are the most in NFL history by a quarterback in a five-game span.

Fields and the 3-7 Bears are playing at the Falcons on Sunday, near the quarterback’s hometown of Kennesaw, Ga.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears notebook: Velus Jones takes ‘lesson’ from benching
Matt Eberflus’ adaptability belies the first-year coach’s record
Bears haven’t solved much on offensive line as they look to 2023
The real Jaylon Johnson plans to stand up vs. Falcons
Halas Intrigue, Episode 257: Lots of questions
Bears predictions: Week 11 at Falcons
The Latest
merlin_88781993.jpg
Holiday Guide 2022
Holiday things to do in Chicago: Music
Chicago has plenty to offer fans of Christmas music — and non-holiday music — this season.
By Joanna Gaden
 
1438300864.jpg
Music
Elton John expects to be surprised at farewell tour’s finale
The last concert of his tour’s North American leg, in Los Angeles, will stream live Sunday on Disney+.
By Lynn Elber | Associated Press
 
Glenbrook North’s Ryan Cohen (11) shoots the ball during the game against Taft.
High School Basketball
High school basketball: The area’s top 50 players
This season’s players to watch.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Lincoln-Way East’s Caden O’Rourke (91) and Jimmy Curtin (18) celebrate after the Griffins’ defense stuffed a fourth-down play by Warren.
High School Football
Breaking down the top state semifinals
A look at this weekend’s best state playoff games.
By Mike Clark
 
This photo shows the 1,164-piece “The Office” Lego set. Lots of big-kid sets are available to please adult builders this holiday season.
Lifestyles
From board games to sweets to Lego sets: holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups
Not sure what to get for the adults in your life this holiday gift-giving season? We’ve got some suggestions.
By Leanne Italie | Associated Press
 