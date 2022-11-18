A Justin Fields football card just sold for $90K

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has emerged as one of the NFL’s most popular players over the past month. Look no further than the trading card world, where the Bears quarterback’s rookie card sold at auction for $90,000 on Thursday night.

The card was a Black Finite Prizms card from 2021, graded 8.5 by Beckett. It was 1-of-1. The auction closed at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The sale took place in PWCC’s November Premier Auction and marked the most money ever paid for a Fields card. Per PWCC, his previous high was $19,525, set in May.

2021 Prizm Justin Field Black Finite 1/1 rookie card pic.twitter.com/dKZ13NuVGc — Best Cards Ever (@CardsBoulevard) November 17, 2022

Fields has emerged as a rushing star this season. His 555 rushing yards over the Bears’ past five games are the most in NFL history by a quarterback in a five-game span.

Fields and the 3-7 Bears are playing at the Falcons on Sunday, near the quarterback’s hometown of Kennesaw, Ga.