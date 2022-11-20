Bears, Falcons tied 17-17 at halftime as QB Justin Fields continues efficient play

ATLANTA — The Bears have a couple of takeaways and are getting solid play from quarterback Justin Fields as they’re tied 17-17 with the Falcons at halftime.

Fields has completed 7 of 12 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for a 103.1 passer rating. He also has run 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Both teams scored on their opening possession, with the Falcons taking a 7-0 lead before the Bears answered.

The Bears got a big boost from the return of rookie Velus Jones, who had been a healthy scratch the last two games. He returned his first kickoff for 55 yards to set them up in Falcons territory, and the Bears quickly went 44 yards on seven plays. Fields capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

Their defense also has played well and has taken advantage of two Falcons fumbles.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson forced a fumble on punt coverage late in the first quarter to give the Bears the ball at the Atlanta 41-yard line, and in the middle of the second quarter safety Jaquan Brisker forced a fumble at the end of a 19-yard run by Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson recovered that one and returned it to the Atlanta 28, and Fields eventually ran in for a four-yard touchdown.

The Bears came in having lost three in a row and six of their last seven, but Fields has been playing the best football of his career.

Over his last six games, Fields ran for 602 yards and five touchdowns at a rate of 8.6 per carry. He also has completed 63% of his passes and posted a 99.6 passer rating with 10 touchdown passes against three interceptions.

