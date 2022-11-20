The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears, Falcons tied 17-17 at halftime as QB Justin Fields continues efficient play

Fields got the Bears started with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney on their first possession.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears, Falcons tied 17-17 at halftime as QB Justin Fields continues efficient play
A photo of Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields celebrating after a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Fields (right) hit Mooney (left) for a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Getty

ATLANTA — The Bears have a couple of takeaways and are getting solid play from quarterback Justin Fields as they’re tied 17-17 with the Falcons at halftime.

Fields has completed 7 of 12 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for a 103.1 passer rating. He also has run 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Both teams scored on their opening possession, with the Falcons taking a 7-0 lead before the Bears answered.

The Bears got a big boost from the return of rookie Velus Jones, who had been a healthy scratch the last two games. He returned his first kickoff for 55 yards to set them up in Falcons territory, and the Bears quickly went 44 yards on seven plays. Fields capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

Their defense also has played well and has taken advantage of two Falcons fumbles.

Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson forced a fumble on punt coverage late in the first quarter to give the Bears the ball at the Atlanta 41-yard line, and in the middle of the second quarter safety Jaquan Brisker forced a fumble at the end of a 19-yard run by Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson recovered that one and returned it to the Atlanta 28, and Fields eventually ran in for a four-yard touchdown.

The Bears came in having lost three in a row and six of their last seven, but Fields has been playing the best football of his career.

Over his last six games, Fields ran for 602 yards and five touchdowns at a rate of 8.6 per carry. He also has completed 63% of his passes and posted a 99.6 passer rating with 10 touchdown passes against three interceptions.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears give up record-setting kickoff return to Cordarrelle Patterson
Bears’ inactives vs. Falcons: RG Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones back in action
Illinois hurting, ‘pissed’ after loss to Michigan? It comes with the territory of being pretty good
Bears vs. Falcons — What to Watch 4
Youth being served on Bears’ upstreaming defense
Why Justin Fields could be Ryan Pace’s parting gift to the Bears
The Latest
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons
Bears
Bears give up record-setting kickoff return to Cordarrelle Patterson
Patterson’s ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown is an NFL record.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears right guard Teven Jenkins warming up before a game.
Bears
Bears’ inactives vs. Falcons: RG Teven Jenkins, WR Velus Jones back in action
Jenkins missed last week against the Lions and was in question heading into the Falcons game because of a hip injury.
By Jason Lieser
 
Loyola’s Jack Fitzgerald (87) reacts as Johnny McGuire (33) scores a touchdown against York.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 14
Thirteen games are in the books....and it looks like we expected it to back in August.
By Michael O’Brien
 
IMG_9059.jpeg
Columnists
‘You are still left with doubts’
An exhibit at the Oriental Institute — soon to change its name — takes a skeptical look at its Roman statue collection.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Crime tape is set up near a gay nightclub where a shooting occurred in Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Nation/World
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
The violence is the sixth mass killing this month and comes in a year when the nation was shaken by the deaths of 21 in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
By Associated Press
 