With apology, Justin Fields showed teammates he’s a ‘phenomenal leader’

In maybe the greatest pain he’s experienced as an NFL quarterback, Justin Fields paused to gather his teammates in the visitor’s locker room Sunday,

He apologized.

The Bears’ defense gave them a chance to win Sunday by allowing only a fourth-quarter Falcons’ field goal, Fields said. The offense couldn’t score on the final drive, running Fields twice — the first led to him separating his left shoulder — followed by the quarterback throwing a third-down interception.

“They did their job of holding them to a field goal and all the offense needed to do was go get points — and we didn’t do that,” Fields said Wednesday. ‘We just have to get better in those situations.”

Safety Eddie Jackson — the last link to the Bears’ dominant defense — stopped Fields mid-apology, saying that the game doesn’t come down to one play. The team broke down the huddle after the 27-24 loss, and Fields took a golf cart to get X-rays on his shoulder.

The impact of what he said lasted longer.

“I play pretty much for those guys in the locker room,” Fields said. “I see how much work they put in each and every day. So just having them as my teammates, having the leaders we do have on this team be there for everybody and lead like they do. I think it’s a big example of how our team is and how we’re built — and what our culture is here.”

It’s a good sign for Fields’ future, whether he plays Sunday or not.

“He doesn’t have to apologize,” said defensive tackle Justin Jones, a captain.

That he did speaks volumes — and stands in stark contrast to the 2021 first-round pick who will be on the opposite sideline Sunday. The Jets benched quarterback Zach Wilson — who was picked No. 2 overall, nine spots ahead of Fields — on Wednesday as much for his brutal performance Sunday as his wishy-washy postgame showing afterward.

Minutes after throwing for a career-low 77 yards — Jets head coach Robert Saleh compared his team’s offensive showing to dog excrement — Wilson said he didn’t feel like he let down his defensive teammates. That only fueled postgame outrage about a Jets offense that totaled two second-half yards.

Wilson eventually addressed his teammates Wednesday to apologize, saying that people were right to question his accountability.

“The way I handled the situation wasn’t right,” he told reporters.

Fields, meanwhile, apologized Sunday when he didn’t need to.

“Everybody stopped him,” receiver Darnell Mooney said. “’It’s not you, it’s not just the offense, it’s everyone included. You can’t do everything by yourself.’”

Veteran linebacker Nick Morrow called the move “bold,” saying he’s never played alongside a quarterback who addressed the team to apologize.

“It’s a good leadership quality to take that type of responsibility and accountability,” he said. “At the same time, it’s 11 men on the field at a time, so we all have to take responsibility.”

Fields is a “phenomenal leader and an even greater player,” defensive end Trevis Gipson said.

“He didn’t have to say anything, but it is a good thing he did, showing leadership skills and taking responsibility. …” Gipson said. “We’re appreciative of him and how hard he works and what he brings to the team.”

In the last six weeks, it’s been a lot — the Bears have averaged 29.6 points over the last five games, during which they’re 1-4. Fields has turned the debate about the best 2021 first-round pick into a two-man race between he and first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars quarterback is No. 20 in passer rating and No. 18 in passing yards per game this season.

The Bears sound like there’s no one else they’d rather have.

The Jets can’t say the same.